Nuggets Must Target Marcus Smart if He Hits Free Agency

After a humbling first-round exit to the Minnesota Timberwolves at the end of last month, the Denver Nuggets enter a pivotal offseason ahead where this roster will need some real tune-ups and adjustments in order to get this operation back on track in time for the 2026-27 campaign.

Nuggets president Josh Kroenke made it clear during his end-of-season media availability that everything was on the table––outside of trading Nikola Jokic––to raise this group back to championship caliber. That'll include conversations about several personnel moves, both big and small, to determine what the best route is to find that footing.

But while much talk has been made about making big swings or trades to re-center the Nuggets' trajectory involving names like Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon, there's certainly still multiple minor moves around the edges that could be just what Denver needs to see this roster take the aspired steps forward.

A perfect example of that could be the Nuggets opting to sign LA Lakers veteran guard and 2022 Defensive Player of the Year, Marcus Smart, who could be hitting the free agent market this summer. And at the right price, he makes a ton of sense.

Marcus Smart to Denver? It Adds Up

Headed into this year's free agency period set for later this July, Smart will be faced with a key decision in the form of his player option worth just over $5 million.

That'll cement whether or not he wants to stay in Los Angeles for one more year, or if he wants to hit the open market to try and join another team and/or make more money on his next deal. So far, there's no indication on what Smart will do with that option.

The former Boston Celtics guard appeared to gradually fit into the Lakers' backcourt as a defensive tone-setter and vocal leader, which makes the prospects of his return for a second year appealing, whether that be on his player option of a new contract entirely.

However, Los Angeles is also faced with several pending free agent situations outside of Smart, with both Austin Reaves, LeBron James, and Rui Hachimura, making Smart's return to the Lakers a bit easier said than done.

Dec 10, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Marcus Smart (36) reacts after a 3-point basket during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

If Smart decides to decline his player option with the Lakers, that provides a picture-perfect opportunity for another contending team like the Nuggets to swoop in with some interest via free agency.

And in Denver's specific situation, it's hard to find many better fits for their outstanding needs than the now 12-year NBA veteran.

How Marcus Smart Fits With the Nuggets

The Nuggets were severely lacking in two key factors of their backcourt throughout last season that led to their first-round exit vs. the Timberwolves, and overall season shortcomings: that's their depth and defensive versatility.

Smart can be a much-needed, stabilizing force who can play the Nuggets' backup point guard and provide that type of defensive tenacity Denver desperately covets, considering they were consistently ranked a bottom-10 defense towards the latter half of last season.

"I love charges."



Marcus Smart speaks on his love for taking charges after playing big-time defense in the series-clinching win! pic.twitter.com/dLaNRtwuBZ — NBA (@NBA) May 2, 2026

Of course, Smart does have the clear hole in his game of being a limited offensive threat, and particularly a consistent outside shooter, while also making a handful of comical errors throughout.

But that lackluster offensive versatility can probably be masked in Denver about as well as any team in terms of an offensive fit, should a signing with the Nuggets be truly in play. They ranked number one in offensive efficiency throughout the league, so it's hard to find a more complementary fit on that end who provides a ton of defensive upside.

Again, the Nuggets will have to hope for Smart to decline that player option to even get the opportunity to sign him. If a signing does come to form this summer, though, he could be someone that pays major dividends for Denver's hopeful improvements for the 2026-27 campaign.

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