3 Sleepers the Nuggets Could Steal at No. 26 Pick in the NBA Draft

The Denver Nuggets are just days away from deciding what to do with the No. 26 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, and with it, they could have the chance to add a nice young spark to their rotation ahead of next season.

But at the 26th pick, most of the highly coveted names will already be taken off the board. One or two appealing names could fall if they're lucky, but more than likely, they'll be stuck digging into their bag of near-second-round draft picks who they can hope to be a pleasant surprise, and potentially fill a spot at the end of the Nuggets bench.

Let's take a look at three potential draft steals that could be on the Nuggets radar with their No. 26 pick, if they decide to stay put with said selection:

1. Joshua Jefferson

Mar 7, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (5) reacts during the second half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Jefferson's a bit of a do-it-all forward with a lot to bring to an NBA team: he's got four years of college experience, averaged a stat line of 16-7-4 in his senior season, has two-way versatility, and stands at 6-foot-7 with a 6-foot-10 wingspan that checks the box in terms of size as well.

He only shot 34% from three, and he's not one to wow with his athleticism, but he makes up for it with his all-around traits and basketball IQ that any team––especially the Nuggets––could covet at the end of the first round.

If he's still up for grabs by the time Denver's on the clock, keep an eye on Jefferson as someone the Nuggets could plug into the frontcourt of their second unit.

2. Zuby Ejiofor

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; St. John's Red Storm forward Zuby Ejiofor (24) reacts after losing to Duke Blue Devils during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Defensive versatility, length, and athleticism; that's what Ejiofor has as a calling card, and had the production to match this past year at St. John's as the Big East Defensive Player of the Year.

That fit's exactly what the Nuggets should be targeting in this year's draft, and he'll be flying around the range that Denver will be selecting at towards the end of the first round.

Ejiofor still needs to refine his shooting ability to truly unlock his ceiling at the next level. But in a system like the Nuggets' with enough offensive options to surround him, that lack of scoring versatility might not hinder him much.

3. Richie Saunders

Feb 10, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; BYU Cougars guard Richie Saunders (15) looks to pass against Baylor Bears guard Obi Agbim (5) during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Saunders might not fit the bill for the Nuggets' defensive needs, and he enters draft night at 24 years old. But he would be a seamless fit on the offensive end that would be a pretty fail-safe option to bank on if they don't have any solid two-way options leftover on the board.

He's an efficient connecting piece offensively; one who's able to space the floor, work well off the ball, and even rebound pretty effectively for his size and position, which still matches up nicely at the pro level at 6-foot-5 with a 6-foot-8 wingspan.

The Nuggets could use that archetype on the wing as an impact player both now and in the future, and don't have to bank on his long-term development that makes him an ideal fit at the end of the first round.

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