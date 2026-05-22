3 Underrated Trade Targets the Nuggets Should Pursue This Offseason

The Denver Nuggets have one main weakness to address in the 2026 offseason: defense. After falling short in the first round of the playoffs, the Nuggets should be looking to make some roster changes in an attempt to get back into title contention.

The Nuggets have had the 21st-ranked defense in the NBA in each of the past two seasons, so adding more defensive-minded players this offseason will be key.

Here are three trade targets for the Nuggets this offseason, and one honorable mention they likely cannot afford.

Toumani Camara, Trail Blazers

Apr 14, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara (33) against the Phoenix Suns during the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara has blossomed into one of the best defenders in the Western Conference, despite being drafted 52nd overall in 2023. At 6-foot-8 with a 7-foot-1 wingspan, Camara is a lengthy defender who can guard multiple positions, and got recognition for such with All-Defensive Second Team honors last season.

This season, he averaged 13.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.1 steals per game, while shooting 44.0% from the field, 37.0% from three-point range, and 70.8% from the free-throw line. While his offensive game is nothing to write home about, he would be an instant-impact defender in Denver and would be worth giving up some extra assets for.

Camara is on a larger contract, though, entering the first season of a four-year, $81 million ($20.3M AAV) deal. It would take a lot to pry Camara from the Blazers, especially after they committed to him with a generous contract extension, but he is likely far from untouchable as Portland looks to eventually get past the first round of the playoffs for the first time since 2019.

It would be a long-term commitment for Denver, but the 26-year-old forward could be worth it.

Kris Dunn, Clippers

Mar 13, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Kris Dunn (8) controls the ball during the second half against the Chicago Bulls at Intuit Dome. | William Liang-Imagn Images

L.A. Clippers guard Kris Dunn is another one of the best defenders in the West, and could be a perfect fit in Denver. The Nuggets desperately need a guard who can defend the opposing team's best player, and Dunn would give them the on-ball expertise they are searching for.

This season, Dunn averaged 7.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.6 steals per game, while shooting 47.6% from the field and 37.4% from three-point range. Similar to Camara, his offensive impact is nothing special, but he would be a very valuable piece for the Nuggets' desperate defense.

Dunn is entering the final year of his contract, owed just $5.7 million. Not only is his contract very team-friendly, but his trade value should be favorable for the Nuggets. The 32-year-old is likely the exact type of player the Nuggets want to add this offseason, as he would be the perfect replacement (and upgrade) for free agent guard Bruce Brown if Denver opts to let him walk.

Tari Eason, Rockets

Apr 7, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason (17) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason is a restricted free agent this offseason, but the Nuggets should be looking for ways to acquire him via sign-and-trade. The 25-year-old is one of the most underutilized players in the NBA, and a change of scenery could serve him well.

This season, he averaged 10.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.2 steals per game with underwhelming 41.6/35.8/77.6 shooting splits. While Eason is not as high-profile a defender as Camara and Dunn, he is very impressive on that side of the ball, and he has a versatile offensive game that could help the Nuggets.

The 6-foot-8 forward is coming off a down year, but that could ultimately help the Nuggets as they can look to get him at a cheaper cost. In the right situation, Eason could be a high-impact role player on both sides of the ball, with the potential to grow into a starter if the Nuggets ever move on from Aaron Gordon.

HM: Trey Murphy III, Pelicans

Jan 16, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III (25) in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Unfortunately for the Nuggets, their ideal trade target is likely out of their price range. With minimal valuable trade assets, the Nuggets would struggle to make a move for New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III.

Murphy III is the ideal two-way player for Denver and an immediate upgrade from Cam Johnson, who would likely be included in a trade for him. He averaged 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.5 steals per game this season, emerging as a legitimate two-way star, but he is also getting paid as such.

Murphy III is entering the second season of a four-year, $112 million ($28M AAV) contract, but as he continues to develop, he seems well worth the money. If the Nuggets had the trade assets to trade for Murphy III, he would be the perfect target, but New Orleans will not ship him away for scraps.

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