What It Would Cost for the Nuggets to Trade Up in 2026 NBA Draft

The Denver Nuggets hold the No. 26 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, and while there is some immediate speculation about the franchise using it in a trade, what if they use it to get a higher pick on draft night?

Every front office has to at least look into the possibility of moving up in the draft, and the Nuggets should be no different. This team needs more young talent as question marks surround their current core, and moving up toward the lottery could help them land a difference-maker.

What would it actually take for them to move up in the draft, though?

Taking on long-term salary

The Nuggets are already out of financial flexibility. If they want to trade up on draft night, they would likely have to take on some extra salary to entice another team to move down.

Ideally, the Nuggets could simply attach Cam Johnson to pick No. 26 to move up into the middle of the first round, but financially, it does not work. For the Nuggets to truly get a team to trade down, they would likely have to take on a larger contract, which they might not have the flexibility for.

The Nuggets are already projected to be over the second apron. If they swap Johnson, who is on an expiring deal, for a lengthy contract, they could trade up, but they should be hesitant to do so.

For example, the Chicago Bulls have the No. 15 pick. The Nuggets could potentially strike a deal that looks like this:

Nuggets receive: Patrick Williams, No. 15 pick

Bulls receive: Cam Johnson, No. 26 pick

Mar 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson (23) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In this, the Bulls get off the final three seasons of Williams' five-year, $90 million contract, while bringing in an immediate difference-maker and significant upgrade in Johnson, who will be a free agent next offseason. As for the Nuggets, they take on Williams' contract ($18M AAV), but they are now in a position to draft an immediate-impact rookie.

Why this is an unlikely scenario

Due to the Nuggets' financial limitations, they will be doing what they can to save money this offseason. Not only would trading up mean they have to give their new rookie a larger contract, but they would also likely have to take on extra money to do so, like this Bulls idea.

We will likely not see the Nuggets trade up on draft night, but we could see them trade the No. 26 pick. The Nuggets could use the pick as part of a trade to get off one of their larger contracts. There is a legitimate scenario where the Nuggets are not making any selections in the 2026 NBA Draft, and if it means they can shave some money and help their financial situation moving forward, that would be great.

The Nuggets are in a tough spot this offseason, and while most fans are expecting some big moves, they might opt to play it safe.

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