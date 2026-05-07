Most Glaring Roster Hole Nuggets Must Fill This Offseason

The Denver Nuggets could be in for a busy 2026 offseason, and while it remains uncertain what moves they have in mind, there are certainly a few things they need to address.

Of course, the front office will be looking for cost-cutting moves, as they are currently projected to be well over the second apron, but what can they do to actually improve the roster? One glaring roster hole that they need to address is their lack of rim protection.

Nuggets need to add rim protection

As incredible as three-time MVP Nikola Jokic is, his biggest weakness is interior defense. While most of the time, his offense makes up for his defensive lapses, the Minnesota Timberwolves found ways to expose Denver's lack of rim protection in their first-round series.

Naz Reid attacks the paint literally all you have to do against the nuggets pic.twitter.com/MWpmpaRPjx — Artoftheleague 🖌️ (@artoftheleague) April 26, 2026

In their six-game series, the Timberwolves scored 50+ paint points in each game, and even eclipsed 60 points in the paint in three of the six games. The Nuggets got destroyed in the paint, and there was simply nothing they could do about it.

The Nuggets did not have the personnel to combat Minnesota's paint attack, and it was very clear that their game plan was to keep putting pressure on the Nuggets in the interior. Again, as great as Jokic is, there was nothing he could do against the Timberwolves in the paint.

Apr 27, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) controls the ball under pressure from Denver Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson (23) as center Nikola Jokic (15) defends in the fourth quarter during game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

While, in theory, bringing in a physical backup center in Jonas Valanciunas was a good idea, he presents the same issue as Jokic. The Nuggets need a legitimate rim protector to back up Jokic, and preferably one who can also play alongside the three-time MVP to help cover his defensive lapses.

Options for the Nuggets

While the Nuggets' options will be limited this offseason due to financial constraints, they can explore some inexpensive players to hopefully fill their rim protection void.

In free agency, the immediate names that stick out are Nick Richards, Robert Williams III, and Jaxson Hayes. Of course, they each have their weaknesses, but the Nuggets cannot expect to get a perfect player. If they want to give Jokic some interior help, they will have to sacrifice in other areas, but all three of these options would give them what they need.

ROBERT WILLIAMS III CHASES IT DOWN 🚫



Lakers/Trail Blazers through 1 on NBA League Pass! pic.twitter.com/91pyeL5DC5 — NBA (@NBA) February 21, 2025

The Nuggets could also explore the trade market, especially as they look to get rid of some of their contracts anyway. Interior defenders like Detroit Pistons' Isaiah Stewart, New Orleans Pelicans' Yves Missi, and Indiana Pacers' Jay Huff could all be on the Nuggets' radar this summer as potential trade targets.

The final option for the Nuggets is to use the draft. The Nuggets hold the 26th overall pick in June's NBA Draft, and could ultimately find an impressive interior defender in that position.

With Valanciunas likely to be waived to save the Nuggets some money, they will be in desperate search of a backup center anyway. Filling this hole with an improved rim protector and interior presence would take Denver's defense to another level and ultimately help them get back to title contention.

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