Biggest Winners and Losers From the Nuggets' 2026 NBA Draft

The Denver Nuggets had a mild 2026 NBA Draft, headlined by them trading out of the first round to land the 35th pick and a future second-round pick from the San Antonio Spurs. Initially, this was an unsurprising but disappointing move by the Nuggets, but in hindsight, it worked out.

Not only did the Nuggets get an extra future second-round pick to use, likely to help dump salary in a trade, but they also still got a high-impact rookie with the 35th pick in Trevon Brazile.

By the end of the draft, the Nuggets walked out with Trevon Brazile, Bryce Hopkins, and a future second-round pick. Sure, we might have wanted the Nuggets to add a first-round talent, but it cannot be viewed as a total failure. Here is a look at the biggest winners and losers in Denver after the 2026 NBA Draft:

Winner: Julian Strawther

Mar 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Julian Strawther (3) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Despite the expectation that the Nuggets would be drafting a guard, and even a confirmed attempt to trade up for one, they walked out of the draft with two forwards instead. Of course, this means that their guard room is still bleak.

Now, their only rostered backup guard heading into next season is Julian Strawther. Granted, the team is expected to address this roster hole in free agency, but as it stands, they will desperately need Strawther to step up.

Last season, Strawther averaged 7.2 points and 2.0 rebounds in 15.1 minutes per game, while shooting 46.7% from the field and 38.7% from three-point range. The 24-year-old has proven that he is capable of making an impact as a potential flamethrower off the bench, but he has yet to truly secure his spot in Denver's rotation after three seasons.

It would be great to see the Nuggets give Strawther more opportunities next season, and until they make more additions to their guard room, they will need to.

Winner: Free agent guards

Sep 29, 2025; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Nuggets player Tim Hardaway Jr. (10) and Bruce Brown (11) address the media during media day at Ball Arena. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Similar to Strawther's situation, we will need to monitor the Nuggets' free agent guards. At least two of Tim Hardaway Jr. (UFA), Bruce Brown (UFA), Jalen Pickett (TO), and Tyus Jones (UFA) will likely return to Denver as they search for more guard depth.

Brown and Pickett are the most likely players to return to Denver next season, although the Nuggets would love to have Hardaway Jr. back as well. Pickett, especially, should have a safe future in Denver, considering his $2.4 million team option is actually cheaper than the veteran minimum, so they are saving money by bringing him back rather than signing someone else.

As for Brown, he is at home in Denver. After taking the veteran minimum to return to the Nuggets last season, we will likely see the same for 2026-27. It would be great for Hardaway Jr. to sign to another veteran minimum, but after cementing himself as one of the best sixth men in the NBA, he could likely field better offers on the open market.

Regardless, after the Nuggets' forward-focused draft, these free agent guards have a much greater chance to return to Denver.

Loser: Zeke Nnaji

Nov 29, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Zeke Nnaji (22) against the Phoenix Suns at the Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Zeke Nnaji was already reportedly on the trade block for Denver, and they might have just found his replacement in the draft. While Brazile has some work to do to get real NBA minutes on a championship contender, it will not take much for the hyper-athletic, lengthy forward to replace Nnaji in Denver's rotation.

Nnaji has struggled to find a consistent role in Denver through six seasons, despite earning a generous four-year, $32 million contract extension in 2023. Last season, he averaged just 3.7 points and 2.6 rebounds in 12.0 minutes per game, but was out of the rotation more often than not.

Did the Nuggets acquire a future second-round pick on draft night so they could use it to help get off Nnaji's contract in a trade? It might take more than one second-rounder for a team to take on Nnaji, but the Nuggets now have two tradeable second-round picks. Giving away all of their second-round capital to make up for a mistake they made a few years ago would be unfortunate, but it might have to be done.

Regardless, Nnaji's place in Denver looks as bleak as ever after the Nuggets drafted Brazile and Hopkins.

Sign up for our free Denver Nuggets On SI newsletter, and get breaking Nuggets news delivered to your inbox daily!