Nuggets Could Make a Mistake With New NBA Draft Trade Rumors

The 2026 NBA Draft is swiftly approaching, and there are still plenty of questions about what the Denver Nuggets are planning. The Nuggets hold the 26th overall pick, but there is speculation they could end up trading it on draft night.

However, a Nuggets' draft trade could go either way. Last week, The Stein Line's Jake Fischer reported that the Nuggets are among the teams in the late first-round looking to trade up, but we could also see the franchise walk out of night one of the draft without making a selection at all.

On Saturday, HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reported that Denver is looking to package Zeke Nnaji with the No. 26 pick in a trade.

"With the Denver Nuggets currently projected to be near the second apron, they’ve signaled a willingness to discuss forward Zeke Nnaji and the No. 26 pick as a trade package, league sources told HoopsHype."

𝑵𝑬𝑾𝑺: Nuggets have "signaled a willingness" to discuss trading Zeke Nnaji and the #26 pick as a trade package, per @MikeAScotto



The goal would be to get off Nnaji's contract and under the 2nd apron.



🔗 Full report: https://t.co/X0OBIvnZb9 pic.twitter.com/kcPryZSU1M — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) June 21, 2026

Sure, if the Nuggets were able to use Nnaji as a sweetener to trade up on draft night, this would be a great conversation to have. However, this is a disaster waiting to happen for Denver.

Why this would be a mistake

It has been no secret that the Nuggets are looking to trade Zeke Nnaji, as they have regretted their decision to hand him a four-year, $32 million contract extension in 2023. If the 25-year-old forward was productive, paying him an average of $8 million per season would be a fine deal. However, he has struggled to even stay in Denver's rotation since earning that extension.

Getting Nnaji's contract off the Nuggets' books would be a blessing, but using a first-round pick to dump salary would be a mistake.

Right now, the Nuggets have just one rotational player 23 or younger—Peyton Watson—and he is a free agent this offseason. The Nuggets have a concerning lack of a young core, and this year's draft is giving them a chance to add a valuable rookie to the mix.

Jan 5, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Zeke Nnaji (22) reacts to a play against the Philadelphia 76ers during the third quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Nnaji is owed $7.5 million next season with a $7.5 million player option for 2026-27. Every dollar matters for this front office trying to duck the second apron, so parting with their former first-round pick would be helpful. Still, it is not worth attaching the No. 26 pick to do so.

Potential targets at No. 26

There should be a handful of intriguing targets for the Nuggets on draft night, giving them a reason not to trade the pick away to help facilitate a salary dump.

As they look to improve their forward depth, prospects like Joshua Jefferson, Koa Peat, Dailyn Swain, and Allen Graves are undoubtedly on their radar. If they go the route to add a backup point guard, one of Bennett Stirtz or Ebuka Okorie could fall to them and be a steal at No. 26. They could also target a new backup center, in which Zuby Ejiofor, Henri Veesaar, or Tarris Reed Jr. could be a huge help.

All in all, the Nuggets can undoubtedly find a difference-maker with the 26th pick. Of course, it all depends on who falls to them, but giving up the chance to add a valuable rookie, just to get Zeke Nnaji off the roster, would be an obvious and costly mistake.

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