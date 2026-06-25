Instant Grade: Nuggets Draft Trevon Brazile With Pick No. 35

The Denver Nuggets held the 26th overall pick heading into the 2026 NBA Draft, but a draft-night trade kicked them out of the first round. The Nuggets sent the 26th pick to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for the 35th overall pick and a future second-rounder.

While it was disappointing to watch the Nuggets walk out of the first night of the draft without a new rookie to bolster their young core, they have made up for it with a promising selection on night two.

The Nuggets have selected Trevon Brazile with the 35th overall pick on Wednesday night, filling a roster hole by giving them forward depth.

Nuggets draft Trevon Brazile at pick 35

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Trevon Brazile (7) reacts after a basket in the first half against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

There was plenty of uncertainty about what position the Nuggets would target in the draft, with most reports leaning toward the franchise choosing a guard, but they have opted to add length and athleticism to their forward room instead.

Brazile is a physical freak of nature, and there are not many other ways to put it. Standing at 6-foot-9.5 with a 7-foot-4 wingspan, 9-foot-1 standing reach, and a 41.5-inch max vertical, the Arkansas Razorbacks product has all the physical tools to carve out a successful NBA career.

Of course, there is more to him than just length and athleticism, though. Brazile is a high-level defender who lives above the rim on offense. While there are some concerns about overall effort, he undoubtedly has the skillset to be an effective NBA player, especially as a backup forward in Denver.

Welcome to Denver, Trevon Brazile 🏔️👀 pic.twitter.com/WxaY3rZteK — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) June 25, 2026

As a fifth-year senior at Arkansas, the 23-year-old averaged 13.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.5 steals, and 1.6 blocks per game, while shooting 52.5% from the field and 34.1% from three-point range.

Brazile was a very intriguing prospect for many experts leading into the draft, although a difficult one to evaluate at times. With the right system, which the Nuggets should provide, Brazile should be able to make an immediate impact, but he needs to fully buy into the championship mindset in Denver.

Now, looking back on who the Nuggets passed on in the first round to draft Brazile with the 35th pick, it is not the best outcome. However, the Nuggets clearly wanted a player who they knew could make an immediate impact, while not having to pay them a guaranteed first-round rookie scale contract. In hindsight, it really was not the worst move for Denver, and Brazile's highlight reel alone will get Nuggets fans very excited about the addition.

Grade: A-

Despite an expectation for the Nuggets to draft a guard, I felt like their top priority in the draft was to add forward depth. Sure, a backup center or second-string ball-handler would have helped, but Brazile is objectively a good pick.

Even as an older rookie with a relatively low ceiling but high floor, it will be intriguing to see how Brazile does in Denver.

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