Would the Nuggets Rather Trade Cam Johnson or Christian Braun?

The Denver Nuggets have some big roster decisions to make this offseason, and the biggest talking point around the franchise is about Peyton Watson's future. Watson, coming off a breakout season, is entering restricted free agency, giving the Nuggets the chance to match any offer he receives on the market.

However, if the Nuggets want to re-sign Watson and stay below the second apron, they will have to part with one of their key starters. While there are whispers about Jamal Murray or Aaron Gordon potentially being available for trade, it will likely come down to either Cam Johnson or Christian Braun being moved.

"They could easily just pay him and pay the tax, but we know how the Kroenkes operate. That means sending out either Johnson or Braun, and I don't know where that lands," one West scout told ESPN's Tim Bontemps.

So, that begs the question: who would the Nuggets rather trade, Johnson or Braun?

Why they would rather trade Braun

Mar 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun (0) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Braun is the obvious answer to this question, largely due to his contract situation. Braun's five-year, $125 million contract extension kicks in next season, despite the 25-year-old guard coming off an underwhelming season in Denver.

This season, Braun averaged 12.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game with 51.9/30.1/78.2 shooting splits. After a breakout 2024-25 campaign, Braun showed the Nuggets why he was worth a long-term extension, but they quickly felt some regret. Granted, Braun was injured for most of the season, playing in just 44 games, and did not seem 100% when available, but the Nuggets need much more from Braun if they are paying him an average of $25 million over the next half-decade.

Not to pile onto Christian Braun, but he smoked so many opportunities at the rim this series.



Some dreadful misses that did not even hit rim. pic.twitter.com/WKsXINLYsz — Jonah (@Huncho_Jman) May 1, 2026

We can still hold out some hope that Braun will bounce back and prove much more worthy of his $125 million deal, but if the Nuggets had the opportunity to get that long-term money off their books this offseason, they would likely take it.

However, just because the Nuggets would likely prefer to trade Braun does not mean it is going to happen.

Why they will likely trade Johnson

Feb 25, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson (23) during the first half against the Boston Celtics at Ball Arena. | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Sure, they would rather get rid of Braun, but Johnson is the much more likely trade candidate. There are not many teams in the league that are willing to take on a five-year, $125 million contract, while Johnson might actually be a hot commodity on the market this summer. He is entering the final year of his contract, owed about $23 million next season, making him a prime trade candidate.

This season, Johnson averaged 12.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game with 48.0/43.0/83.9 shooting splits. With his size and shooting ability, Johnson would be a much more seamless fit for any trade suitor, especially for a contender looking for an off-ball difference-maker.

2-2 3PM. 5-5 FGM. 14 PTS.



Cam Johnson is FEELIN' IT on ESPN 🎯 pic.twitter.com/zcN1BPmJ8j — NBA (@NBA) May 1, 2026

The Nuggets obviously want to retain Watson, and trading Johnson is their easiest path to do so while staying below the second apron. Of course, trading Braun would give them much more financial freedom moving forward, but it will be nearly impossible to find a suitor for him without attaching extra assets to a deal.

We will likely see Johnson moved this summer after just one year in Denver, but if they feel it is necessary to bring back Watson, it is a good decision.

Sign up for our free Denver Nuggets On SI newsletter, and get breaking Nuggets news delivered to your inbox daily!