Breaking Down the Nuggets' Future Draft Picks, Protections

The Denver Nuggets are just over a month away from the 2026 NBA Draft, where they'll have two selections at their disposal to bring in a couple of new young pieces.

But beyond this summer, the Nuggets' draft flexibility is pretty poor.

With just six total selections between 2027 and 2032, the well is dried up when it comes to their future draft capital. And with just one of those future picks being unprotected, that outlook over the next few years looks even bleaker.

Let's break down just how the Nuggets' draft capital and their future protections shake out for the next seven years:

Denver Nuggets' Future Draft Picks

Dec 25, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Members of the Denver Nuggets floor support staff celebrate the win over the Golden State Warriors at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

2026

DEN first-round pick: No. 26 - The Nuggets own their first in this offseason's draft, slated to pick at the back-end of round one. For a roster that's right against the luxury tax line and likely to make some cost-cutting moves this summer as is, adding a cheap, young talent here could be a valuable addition.

ATL second-round pick: No. 49 - The Nuggets also have a second-rounder on their hands in this draft, which projects to be their only second-rounder currently on the horizon for the next seven years.

2027

DEN prot. first-round pick (1-5) - The Nuggets are likely to forfeit their first-rounder to the OKC Thunder in 2027 due to a 2022 trade to initially acquire Peyton Watson. They can retain that selection if they fall within the top five picks of the draft, but at this point, it seems highly unlikely.

2028

DEN prot. first-round pick (1-5), if not conveyed - If the Nuggets do somehow fall within those top five slots on the board in 2027, this pick in 2028 holds the same protections to OKC. But in all likelihood, this selection will stay with Denver.

DEN prot. second-round pick (31-33) - If the Nuggets' second-rounder is within the top three slots, they'll retain it in their possession. In all likelihood, Denver's pick here will be a bit higher, so the Washington Wizards will get the pick from anywhere across 34 to 60.

2029

DEN prot. first-round pick (1-5) - The Thunder also happen to own the Nuggets' protected 2029 first-round pick from a 2023 trade to acquire names like Jalen Pickett, Julian Strawther, and Hunter Tyson. Just like 2027, Denver keeps the pick if it's in the top five, but anything else goes to OKC.

2030

DEN prot. first-round pick (1-5) - Like the situation in 2028, the Nuggets will keep this pick if their previous protection is conveyed to OKC. If they did have a pick within the top five in 2029, the same protections apply here a year later.

2031

DEN first-round pick - For the first time in four years, the Nuggets will have an unprotected first-rounder on their hands in 2031. It goes to show just how little control Denver has of their draft capital looking ahead, and the challenges they'll be faced with in retooling this roster in the coming months.

2032

No picks - The Nuggets don't own either of their first or second-round picks in 2032; both of those are going to the Brooklyn Nets. Their first was involved in the Michael Porter Jr. swap last offseason, and their second from this past trade deadline in the deal shipping out Hunter Tyson.

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