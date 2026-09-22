Cam Whitmore's New Uniform Number With Nuggets Unveiled

The Denver Nuggets made a noteworthy move to the back-end of their roster earlier this month upon the addition of 2023 first round pick Cam Whitmore on a two-way contract.

Whitmore, who was recently released after ending up as a moving piece in a five-team deal with the Washington Wizards, was in search of a new roster to join for his third team since joining the league as the 20th-overall pick three years ago.

That destination would wind up being Denver, who brings him on as the third two-way contract within their roster, and thus brings in a high-ceiling addition on a low-risk contract, perfect for a team that's got little cap flexibiliy to work with like the Nuggets.

And now, as the dust has settled from the Nuggets' signing of Whitmore, it seems like we now know what uniform number Denver's newest addition will be wearing, per some recent intel.

Cam Whitmore's Uniform Number Is Revealed

According to Etienne Catalan on X, Whitmore will be wearing the number 00 with the Nuggets.

2-way contract Cam Whitmore (@_camwhitmore_) will wear No. 00 for the #Nuggets. Number last worn by Markus Howard in 2022. #NBA pic.twitter.com/6gRwkTGi3l — Etienne Catalan (@EtienneCatalan) September 22, 2026

That number 00 hasn't been seen in some time within the Nuggets' organization, as it was last worn by Markus Howard in 2022.

And really, the Nuggets have only seen the number 00 worn a handful of times across their franchise's history. Denver has just three recorded instances of a player wearing said digits, including Howard, Darrell Arthur for four years from 2014 to 2018, and Anthony Cook for one season in 1992.

The decision from Whitmore to go with 00 likely comes in part because of the fact that his prior two uniform numbers in the NBA––No. 7 and No. 1––are both in the hands of other players around the roster.

Apr 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Houston Rockets forward Cam Whitmore (7) looks to shoot against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No. 1 has been claimed by guard Christian Braun upon his arrival in 2023, while No. 7 has just recently been secured by the incoming rookie forward Trevon Brazile, and thus forces Whitmore to turn the page to a fresh start in the Mile High.

There wasn't even a chance for Whitmore to revert back to the same No. 22 he wore back in college at Villanova upon his arrival to the Nuggets. That number has been claimed for a long time by veteran big man Zeke Nnaji, who is entering his seventh season with Denver for the 2026-27 campaign.

So Whitmore, who prepares to take on a defining fourth year of his career in Denver, will have a new look to show for it in the process. And of course, as he's on a two-way contract, he should be slated to wear that same 00 in the G League with the Grand Rapids Gold as well.

Whitmore and the Nuggets now sit just a few days away from the start of training camps at the end of the month, which will provide Denver's newest signing the perfect opportunity to establish some early trust within the coaching staff before the regular season even gets underway.

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