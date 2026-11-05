David Adelman Credits 4 Nuggets Players for Big Win Over Raptors

The Denver Nuggets picked up their third win in four games with a dominant 128-109 finish against the Toronto Raptors, and they finally looked like the team we are used to seeing. The Nuggets have had a rollercoaster start to the season, but they found some rhythm on both sides of the ball on Wednesday night.

The Nuggets were largely led by three-time MVP Nikola Jokic on Wednesday night, who dropped a 32-point triple-double, but they had a handful of other players step up and truly help the Nuggets secure a win. After the game, head coach David Adelman credited four players for their performances in the blowout win.

"I said to the guys in the locker room, I thought the four guys who [earned] the most credit were TB [Trevon Brazile], Bryce [Hopkins], Tyus [Jones], Marvin [Bagley]," Adelman said. "I just thought they had great energy on both ends."

Adelman and his coaching staff decided to roll with a nine-man rotation for Wednesday's game, and their four-man bench unit is what caught his attention. Brazile, Hopkins, Jones, and Bagley all stepped up and certainly deserve credit for doing so.

The rookies

The Nuggets' rookie duo have had incredible starts to their NBA careers. Trevon Brazile got the immediate shine as a walking highlight reel and defensive playmaker, and now Bryce Hopkins is getting the respect he deserves as well.

Just minutes before tip-off on Wednesday night, DeMar DeRozan was ruled out, so the Nuggets quickly turned to Hopkins to fill in. Obviously, they made the right decision, as he finished with 18 points, four rebounds, and two steals in 28 minutes of action, while shooting a near-perfect 6-7 from the field.

Bryce Hopkins can PLAY pic.twitter.com/gPz1KUVxaV — Matt Brooks (@MattBrooksNBA) November 5, 2026

"When somebody's a consistent person, on top of the fact that they know who they are when they're on the court, that goes a long way. I don't really skip a beat, you know, 'DeMar's out? Okay, it's Bryce. Let's give him a chance.' They earn that just through the respect of being a professional every day, and we've been lucky. You know, TB's been very similar," Adelman said.

Brazile had a productive game himself, finishing with six points and seven rebounds in 23 minutes, continuing to be a consistent difference-maker in the team's second unit. Only three second-round picks from this summer's draft have already totaled 30+ points and 10+ rebounds, and two of them play for the Nuggets. Denver obviously got two of the biggest steals of the draft, and they are both making an impact early.

Tyus Jones

Oct 6, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Tyus Jones (5) brings the ball up the court against the Utah Jazz during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With DeRozan sidelined, the Nuggets needed veteran point guard Tyus Jones to step up as the lead playmaker in the second unit. He did just that with his best game of the season. Jones finished with six points, eight assists, and just one turnover in 18 minutes of action, while shooting 3-4 from the field.

Jones is a steady ball-handler, and while he has his obvious weaknesses, he has been reliable when the Nuggets need him.

"I mean, eight assists," Adelman said. "... He's trying to figure out how he fits and when to be him and when to play in a team concept, all of those things. ... Tyus was great tonight. It was his best night."

As Adelman said, Jones needs to figure out when to fit into the system and when to be himself, but it was clear that on Wednesday night he took more control and was more of the veteran playmaker we are used to seeing.

Marvin Bagley III

Nov 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Marvin Bagley II (3) moves the ball up the court during the second half against the Toronto Raptors at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Marvin Bagley III signed with the Nuggets on a veteran minimum, and the former second-overall pick has had a bit of a tough go since coming to Denver. Not that Bagley has been performing poorly, but he simply does not get many opportunities to shine as Nikola Jokic's backup. Through seven games, he is averaging just 12.4 minutes, but he certainly made an impact in Wednesday's win.

Bagley finished with 10 points, two rebounds, and two assists on 4-5 shooting from the field in 14 minutes of action in the win, but most importantly, he brought energy on both sides of the ball.

"I thought Marvin's activity was great," Adelman said. "He was all over the rim on both ends."

Bagley is obviously a special talent, so having him step up, even in limited spurts of game action, is very valuable for this Nuggets team. Overall, the Nuggets' bench was impressive on Wednesday night, and it was exactly what they needed to pull out a win.

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