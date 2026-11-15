David Adelman Has One Big Wish for the Nuggets After First 11 Games

The Denver Nuggets capped off a four-game road trip with a win over the New Orleans Pelicans, improving to 7-4 through their first 11 games of the season. Things could obviously be going better for the Nuggets, but they have won six of their last eight games and are at least trending in the right direction.

However, there is one main improvement we need to see from the Nuggets. After their win in New Orleans, head coach David Adelman says he needs to see the team shoot more three-pointers.

"To go home 7-4, I thought it was a real positive. I thought a lot of guys on this trip stepped up at different times. I just really wish we'd shoot more threes," Adelman said after the Nuggets wrapped up their road trip.

In Saturday's win over the Pelicans, the Nuggets shot just 4-16 from three-point range. The last time the Nuggets went an entire game with fewer than five made three-pointers was in the 2023-24 season, as we are not used to seeing them be so cold from beyond the arc.

But this has been a common trend for the Nuggets this season. While this is the first time this year they've made fewer than eight three-pointers in a game, they have been shy about shooting from deep. Through 11 games, the Nuggets rank 29th in the NBA with 31 three-point attempts per game and 28th with 10.8 three-pointers made per game.

Nuggets need to shoot more

Nov 11, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach David Adelman reacts during the second quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Nuggets might not have the three-point specialists they had last season, especially with Tim Hardaway Jr. gone, they should not be so hesitant to shoot from deep. Adelman went into more depth about Denver's three-point concerns.

"I thought in the first half, we would turn down a great shot and then end up with an okay shot at the end of the shot clock. And we have guys who can make really tough plays. Jamal [Murray] made a lot of really tough shots again. But I'd like to see our guys be more confident to shoot the thing," Adelman said. "It leads to flow. It leads to offensive rebounding. Something we'll keep hammering home and talk—and again, we won the game ... but I'd like to see more of a balance."

So far this season, Jamal Murray has been the most willing to shoot from deep, and it is paying off. This season, he is shooting 49.4% from beyond the arc, which ranks first among all NBA players who have attempted at least 50 threes. He is the only Nuggets player this season shooting above 40% from deep (min. 10 attempts), which could impact his teammates' confidence to let it fly.

For comparison, the Nuggets had five players last season who shot above 40% from deep and 11 players who shot 38% or better, and as a team, they ranked first in the league in three-point percentage.

The Nuggets have taken an obvious step back from beyond the arc this season, and Adelman is calling for his team to simply shoot more.

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