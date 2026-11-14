David Adelman Says What We're All Thinking About Jamal Murray

The Denver Nuggets have been struggling as a unit to start the season, with just the NBA's 10th-ranked offense and 21st-ranked defense through ten games, but one player is doing all he can to keep them alive. They have just a 6-4 record, but Jamal Murray is playing like one of the best point guards in the NBA.

In his first ten games of the season, Murray has averaged 26.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game, while shooting 50.9% from the field and a league-high 51.3% from three-point range (min. 50 attempts). Murray has been on a tear, dropping 30 or more points in half of his games so far, and we are all noticing.

After their most recent win over the Memphis Grizzlies, head coach David Adelman had high praise for Murray, saying what every fan is already thinking about the star guard.

"It's what he's been doing the whole start of the season. He's been one of the best players in the NBA. Period," Adelman said. "The efficiency was outrageous. We went to him in a lot of different ways in different spots. You know, he's an All-Star. He's an all-time player. I just thought he put it on his shoulders ... The guy has just been incredible in the first ten games."

While Adelman's praise for Murray might be a bit too high, saying he is an all-time player, he is not too far off. The 29-year-old point guard is undoubtedly one of the most talented scorers the league has seen in recent years and is arguably one of the greatest players in the Nuggets' franchise history.

Murray's early-season takeover

Through ten games, many Nuggets fans are arguing that Murray has been more valuable than three-time MVP Nikola Jokic. After their win over the Grizzlies, we can see why. Murray finished with 30 points, but completely took over when the Grizzlies tried to storm back from a large deficit, dropping 17 points in the fourth quarter to seal the win for Denver.

"Jamal's been our most consistent player. That's the bottom line. I'd say probably on both ends, but especially offensively, he's carried us. Plus-11, 30 [points], and 8 [assists]. He's a stud," Adelman said.

Jamal Murray fourth quarter takeover:



17 PTS | 2 BLK | 7/8 FG | 2/2 3FG | 101 TS% pic.twitter.com/89qjD7qqxF — Basketball Performances (@NBAPerformances) November 12, 2026

As Adelman mentions, Murray has not only been the Nuggets' best offensive player to start the season, but he has arguably been their most consistent defender as well. Murray has truly elevated his game on the defensive end this year. Even after just five games, his teammate Cameron Johnson noticed his improved defense.

"He's been bringing it [defensively] ... and it's really important for us," Johnson said two weeks ago.

Murray has been the only Nuggets player to truly stand out this season after ten games. He is likely on his way to a second straight All-Star nod, but for the Nuggets to truly have a chance to compete for anything significant this season, they need his supporting cast to step up.

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