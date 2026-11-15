2 Risers and 2 Fallers From the Nuggets' Four-Game Road Trip

The Denver Nuggets had a four-game road trip starting in Mexico City and ending in Louisiana, as they took down the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday to return home with three more wins than they left with. Going 3-1 certainly makes for a successful road trip for the Nuggets, but things were not easy for Denver.

The Nuggets had close wins against the Indiana Pacers, Memphis Grizzlies, and Pelicans, while suffering a ten-point loss to the Houston Rockets. Still, they got the job done and had a positive road trip. As a team, there are certainly still areas the Nuggets need to improve, but let's look at who rose and fell individually during this four-game stretch.

Riser: Jamal Murray

Oct 26, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) reacts in the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jamal Murray used this four-game stretch to remind everyone that he is one of the league's best point guards. Murray carried Denver's offense on this road trip, averaging 26.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game, while shooting 57.7% from the field and 45.8% from beyond the arc.

Murray has been wildly efficient for the Nuggets all season and has found a great balance between distributing and scoring. In Saturday's win over the Pelicans, Murray finished with a season-high nine assists and had eight or more assists in each of the three wins on this road trip, while dropping 38 points in the lone loss.

After earning his first career All-Star appearance last season, we can assume Murray will receive those honors again this year.

Faller: Tyus Jones

Oct 6, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Tyus Jones (5) brings the ball up the court against the Utah Jazz during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Nuggets' starting point guard has been incredible, their backup has not had the same impact. Tyus Jones is a valuable veteran ball-handler in theory, but he never seems to make much of an impact on the game.

During this road trip, Jones averaged just 1.8 points and 2.8 assists in 9.8 minutes per game, while shooting 20% from the field. If Jones were a better defender, his lack of offensive upside would be more acceptable. But when his only positive traits are ball-handling and passing, it is easy to imagine why the Nuggets might be looking at other options for their backup point guard position.

It would not be surprising if the Nuggets had a different backup point guard by the trade deadline, but until then, we can hope Jones finds more ways to make an impact in his limited minutes.

Riser: Cameron Johnson

Nov 11, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson (23) dribbles during the third quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cameron Johnson had a slow start to the season, missing three of Denver's first four games after getting injured in the first half of the season opener, but he has certainly bounced back. On the road trip, he averaged 15.3 points and 3.8 rebounds per game, while shooting 50% from the field and 39.1% from deep.

Johnson had a bit of a worse performance on Saturday in New Orleans, shooting just 3-11 from the field and 1-6 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points, but overall, he reminded Nuggets fans why he can be so valuable.

The Nuggets are a better team when Johnson is on the floor, and during this road trip, he made a case as the team's third-best player. While he is expected to be a trade candidate this season, the Nuggets might prefer to hang on to him if he continues to play at this level.

Faller: Aaron Gordon

Nov 14, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) reacts during the first half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Aaron Gordon has been one of Denver's most valuable players for years, but this season, he has taken a step back. Even though he has assured that he is fully healthy, he has not looked like himself this season.

During this road trip, Gordon averaged 8.8 points and 4.5 rebounds per game, shooting just 36.1% from the field and 12.5% from deep. Gordon is coming off his best game of the trip, finishing with 11 points and five rebounds on efficient 4-6 shooting, but the Nuggets certainly still expect more from him.

We all hope Gordon finds his rhythm this season to get back to being a valuable third option for Denver, but this has been a poor start for him.

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