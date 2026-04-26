David Adelman Reacts to Heated Finish in Nuggets' Game 4 Loss

The Denver Nuggets dropped a third consecutive matchup in their first-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, ultimately coming up short 96-112 on the road in Game 4, and more importantly, dropping to a brutal 3-1 deficit because of it.

But in the process of what was an alarming performance down the stretch, the game wouldn't be without some intriguing late-game drama.

With just under 10 seconds to go and the game already decided, Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels broke the unwritten rule of scoring on the opponent's basket instead of dribbling the clock out. That made for a decision that Nikola Jokic didn't take too kindly to.

Jokic would run down the court to confront McDaniels. The two had a heated encounter for a few moments, then turned into what eventually bubbled up into a late-game scuffle between both teams, and thus led to the three-time MVP being ejected in the final 1.8 seconds of game time.

WOLVES-NUGGETS GET CHIPPY AT THE END OF GAME 4 😳



Jokić didn't like McDaniels' last-second layup 😬 pic.twitter.com/Do9a85rdlC — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 26, 2026

No punches were thrown, and no one is likely to be suspended, but there's no question the skirmish fired up both sides headed into a Game 5 in which the Nuggets will be forced into a win-or-go-home scenario.

How David Adelman Responded

As for the reaction from Denver's head coach, David Adelman, he, like the players that got involved on the floor, made it clear that he also wasn't a fan of the move that McDaniels pulled.

"Obviously, I didn't like what McDaniels did. The game was over," Adelman said postgame. "The game was conceded both ways. In 2026, that stuff just doesn't happen anymore. That's something that happens in the '80s, when teams would continue to score. But that's who he is."

"And so if that's what they want to do, that's what they want to do. That has nothing to do with the win or the loss."

David Adelman:



"I didn't like what McDaniels did. The game was over...in 2026 that stuff just doesn't happen anymore that's something that happens in the 80s where teams would continue to score but that's who he is" pic.twitter.com/6pPOIB5Uwx — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) April 26, 2026

Tensions have been brewing between both sides throughout the extent of the four games played between actions both on and off the floor. This time, it seemed those boiled over when a petty move from McDaniels, paired with a deflating outing from the Nuggets, left Jokic to finally snap.

No Suspensions Expected for Nuggets

When asked whether he expects any suspensions from his perspective, Adelman saw no signs that indicated any of his players––and most importantly, their three-time MVP––will be forced out of the mix for Game 5 as a result.

"No suspensions (expected) for us. I didn't see anything out of line," Adelman said. "Obviously, they'll have the Hawkeye view of the whole thing. But from what I saw from my standpoint, I saw Jok get into it with Randle toward the middle of the scrum, and then both guys were ejected."

Apr 25, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) position themselves for a rebound in the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images | Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

Suspensions or not, though, the Nuggets will have to come out firing on their home floor in Game 5 to keep their season alive, as they're now forced with their backs against the wall needing to win three consecutive games to do so, yet would have two showings at home in a seven-game setting.

If their offense looks anything like it has in the past three matchups, it'll be hard to expect a much different outcome from what the norm has been since Game 2. A fiery end to this one, though, might just offer the necessary spark to make that three-game climb.

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