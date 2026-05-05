Nuggets' Christian Braun Was Playing Through Injury During Playoffs

The Denver Nuggets had been dealing with tons of injury misfortune all season long, and it seems like that trend only continued further into the playoffs for what would eventually be their round one loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Not only were Peyton Watson and Aaron Gordon dealing with lingering injuries that hindered their availability, but it appears that Christian Braun might've been dealing with his own issue throughout the series as well.

According to Bennett Durando of The Denver Post, Braun had developed a calf injury following the Nuggets' Game 1 win over the Timberwolves that would hinder his explosiveness in his left leg.

"Meanwhile, [Christian Braun] also sustained an injury and developed swelling in his left calf in Game 1 against the Timberwolves, according to two sources with knowledge of the situation," Durando wrote. "It exacerbated Braun’s inability to explode off the ground — his left leg is the one he usually pushes off of when he jumps."

Christian Braun Adds to Series' Long List of Injuries

It was a series where both sides had been dealing with their respective injury issues, especially for the Timberwolves when factoring in their absences of Anthony Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo from their ailments suffered throughout their battles with the Nuggets.

But Braun, who had previously missed extended time earlier in the year with an ankle injury, was also among those who were able to play through that issue, but might not have been at his peak two-way, explosive form like the Nuggets hope he could be.

Apr 27, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun (0) guards in the third quarter during game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

During his 31 minutes a night in the Nuggets' six playoff games, Braun would average 8.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.7 assists, shooting 41.7% from the field and 42.9% from three.

While not as dreary of shooting efficiency as he had seen in others around the Nuggets' roster, it was still a slate of games where Braun left more to be desired.

Especially after the extensive five-year, $125 million commitment that the Denver brass paid out for him via a lucrative extension before this past season kicked off, that production just isn't cutting it.

Braun Shoulders the Blame for "Unacceptable" Loss

Following the first-round exit to Minnesota, Braun would shoulder the blame for Denver's shortcomings, calling the effort "unacceptable" and a "disappointment" not to reach the highs of a championship.

“It’s just unacceptable. Especially with the talent we have on this roster,” Braun said, via Durando. “I think when we come here every single year, we talk about championships. That’s our mindset and our goal."

"And obviously, we fell short. A first-round exit’s not acceptable. We’ve gotta bounce back. We’ve gotta get to work. … You can kind of put it on my shoulders. I think this team wasn’t resilient enough in the playoffs.”

For the Nuggets to truly reach their ceiling as an effective unit on both ends moving forward, a lot of the responsibility falls onto Braun to be the connecting piece in the backcourt as an offensive spark and a versatile defender on the perimeter; a role he didn't quite meet the standard for not just in the postseason, but for most of what was a shaky year four all together.

Now, Braun enters a statement offseason to prove that he truly was worthy of netting that five-year, $125 million payday less than 12 months ago, or else his continued hiccups could lead to some big questions about what revolves around both his and the Nuggets' future as a whole.

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