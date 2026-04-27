Three Starters Listed on Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game 5 Injury Report

With three consecutive losses to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Denver Nuggets have fallen behind 3-1 in their first-round series. Now, they need three consecutive wins to come back and advance, starting with a win-or-go-home Game 5 in Denver on Monday night.

There have been just two instances of an NBA team coming back from a 3-1 deficit since the Cleveland Cavaliers famously did it in the 2016 Finals, and both of them were the Nuggets in 2020. Denver is the only team in the league that has overcome a 3-1 deficit in the last nine years, and they did so twice. If any team is capable of doing it this year, it is the Nuggets.

To give the Nuggets some extra optimism, the Timberwolves will be without two starters for the rest of the series, including star guard Anthony Edwards. The Nuggets, on the other hand, are still dealing with a couple of notable injuries that will continue to limit them.

Aaron Gordon's status in jeopardy again

Apr 18, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) holds his back after a play during the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves in game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Nuggets starting forward Aaron Gordon missed Denver's crushing Game 3 loss as he dealt with a calf injury, but he was able to return to the court in Game 4. However, there was still some concern about his injury. Playing on a weakened calf can often lead to much worse injuries, putting Gordon and the Nuggets in a tough position in a win-or-go-home Game 5.

Gordon has been listed as questionable for Monday's game, joining Peyton Watson on Denver's injury report, who remains sidelined and still awaiting his 2026 playoff debut. The Nuggets' full injury report:

- Aaron Gordon: QUESTIONABLE (left calf tightness)

- Peyton Watson: OUT (right hamstring strain)

Injury Report ahead of tomorrow's game against the Timberwolves:



QUESTIONABLE:

Aaron Gordon (Left Calf Tightness)



OUT:

Peyton Watson (Right Hamstring Strain)#MileHighPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/roKflhXQn5 — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) April 26, 2026

The Nuggets would love to get Watson back as soon as possible. First, though, the Nuggets have to do their job and escape Game 5 with a win to extend the series and potentially get Watson back for the next two games. Having Gordon available on Monday night would greatly help, although they have to keep his long-term health in mind when deciding his status.

Timberwolves catch the injury bug

Apr 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) during the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets during game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Timberwolves should be ecstatic right now, holding a 3-1 lead over the Nuggets and playing some of their best basketball of the season. Unfortunately, they caught the injury bug at the worst time. In Game 4, their starting backcourt of Anthony Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo both went down with injuries that will keep them sidelined indefinitely.

Edwards suffered a bone bruise and hyperextension in his left knee with a scary fall during Game 4, which is expected to sideline him for multiple weeks, per ESPN's Shams Charania. DiVincenzo got the worst of it, tearing his right Achilles, which will keep him out for the rest of the playoffs and likely most of the 2026-27 season as well. Minnesota's full injury report:

- Donte DiVincenzo: OUT (right Achilles tendon repair)

- Anthony Edwards: OUT (left knee bone bruise)

Anthony Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo both suffer injuries in victory against Denver Nuggets. pic.twitter.com/DGG8i9oAGB — Sky Sports (@SkySports) April 26, 2026

With their starting backcourt sidelined, the Timberwolves will turn to Mike Conley and Ayo Dosunmu to fill in, which is not the worst scenario for them. Dosunmu is coming off a career-best performance, dropping 43 points in their Game 4 win, while Conley provides a steady veteran presence at point guard.

Just because Edwards and DiVincenzo are out does not mean the Nuggets' job of coming back from down 3-1 will be any easier. Every game from here on out will be a fight, and first, they just have to avoid ending their season on Monday night.

The Nuggets and Timberwolves are set to tip off at 8:30 p.m. MT in Denver on NBC and Peacock.

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