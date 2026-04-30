Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game 6 Injury Report Lists Five Key Players

After winning Game 5 to keep the series alive, the Denver Nuggets are heading back to Minneapolis for Game 6 while trailing the Minnesota Timberwolves 3-2. The Nuggets had a rough two-game stretch in Minnesota in Games 3 and 4, scoring just 96 points in each outing while shooting 36% from the field and 23% from three-point range.

Now, they need a win in Game 6, and they know they cannot crumble under pressure as they did in their last two outings in Minnesota. Unfortunately for the Nuggets, though, they are still dealing with two key injuries that are limiting their success. As for the Timberwolves, they now have three players listed on their injury report, which could crush their backcourt depth.

Nuggets injury report

Apr 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) warms up before game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

As we have seen each game of the series so far, the Nuggets will be without backup wing Peyton Watson in Game 6. Watson's two-way versatility has been missed as he recovers from a hamstring strain, and to make matters worse, another very important two-way player, Aaron Gordon, has also been dealing with an injury.

The Nuggets have listed Gordon as questionable for the third straight game, already missing two of their last three with a calf injury. Denver's full injury report:

- Aaron Gordon: QUESTIONABLE (left calf tightness)

- Peyton Watson: OUT (right hamstring strain)

Injury Report ahead of tomorrow's game against the Timberwolves:



QUESTIONABLE:

Aaron Gordon (Left Calf Tightness)



OUT:

Peyton Watson (Right Hamstring Strain)#MileHighPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/XosR5UrJDw — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) April 29, 2026

Of course, the Nuggets are desperate to get Gordon back on the floor for a win-or-go-home game on Thursday night, but they have to be cautious with a calf injury. Playing it safe is the best solution for his long-term health, although it will certainly hurt if he has to sit again.

Timberwolves injury report

Apr 27, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Bones Hyland (8) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Spencer Jones (21) guards in the second quarter during game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Timberwolves are already without their starting backcourt of Anthony Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo for the rest of the series after they both suffered injuries in Game 4, meaning they desperately need their other guards to step up.

Bones Hyland has played a role for Minnesota this series, even dropping 15 points in their Game 5 loss, and is a much-needed bench spark with Edwards and DiVincenzo sidelined. Unfortunately for Minnesota, he has been listed as questionable for Thursday's game. The Timberwolves' full injury report:

- Bones Hyland: QUESTIONABLE (left knee soreness)

- Donte DiVincenzo: OUT (right Achilles tendon repair)

- Anthony Edwards: OUT (left knee bone bruise)

The Timberwolves are already in enough trouble as it is without their starting backcourt, and if Hyland has to sit as well, their guard depth would be depleted. Hyland has been on a mission this series to thrive against his former team, and he has certainly done an impressive job. His potential absence for Game 6 could alter the outcome much more than people expect.

The Nuggets and Timberwolves are set to tip off at 7:30 p.m. MT in Minneapolis on Thursday night for Game 6, airing on ESPN. It will certainly be worth monitoring the statuses of Gordon and Hyland leading up to tip-off, as the Nuggets need all the help they can get for this win-or-go-home scenario.

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