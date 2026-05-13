Do the Nuggets Have a Chance to Sign LeBron James in Free Agency?

The Denver Nuggets could go star hunting this offseason. While there has been some small talk about the idea of the Nuggets pursuing a star like Jaylen Brown, Kevin Durant, or even Giannis Antetokounmpo, could they go after the disputed Greatest of All Time?

Los Angeles Lakers star and Hall of Fame forward LeBron James is hitting free agency this offseason, and now that his 2025-26 season is done, speculation has begun about where he could play next. While a return to the Lakers or potential retirement seems like the most likely options, we could see him make a jump to another contender.

The Nuggets immediately stick out as a potential landing spot for James due to his admiration for three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, but is this move actually in the cards?

How likely is a James-Jokic pairing?

Feb 22, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) hug before the game at Ball Arena. | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

On the surface, no, this team-up is not going to happen. Especially after the Nuggets' first-round playoff exit, there is not much appeal for James to move to Denver for the year. However, there is a path to it happening.

Everyone knows about Denver's dire financial situation, but NBA insider Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report reports that James could take a veteran's minimum in free agency this offseason.

"There is definitely a prevalent sentiment around the league that LeBron, wherever he goes, would be best served to ... take a minimum salary contract if he does care, ultimately, about winning another championship," Fischer said. "... I think the expectation is that he will play one more season, but it would be hard to justify paying him much more than the minimum salary at this point in time."

With the financial part sorted out, this scenario simply comes down to whether or not James would want to play in Denver. Obviously, his home and family are in Los Angeles, so why move away at this stage? The Nuggets' selling point: Nikola Jokic.

Jokic has the superstar status to recruit James to Denver for a year, and the superstar forward has always shown his admiration for the Serbian center.

"There has not been a more dominant, complete player that I’ve played against," James said about Jokic in November, 2025. "... There's nothing he cannot do on the offensive end. Like, nothing at all."

What sets the Joker apart from everyone else? @kingjames and @stevenash dive into his dominance. pic.twitter.com/Lat91YV8De — Mind the Game (@mindthegamepod) November 28, 2025

Jokic has shared this sentiment about James more recently, admiring his longevity and his impact on the game.

"He’s still one of the best players in the league, even at this stage of his career," Jokic said about James at the 2026 All-Star weekend. "... We all should admire that."

🎙️ Nikola Jokic on LeBron James’ longevity



“He’s still one of the 𝐁𝐄𝐒𝐓 𝐏𝐋𝐀𝐘𝐄𝐑𝐒 in the league even at this stage of his career. He’s still making a change on the floor when he gets in.”



“When he stops playing, I think we’re going to 𝐀𝐃𝐌𝐈𝐑𝐄 it even more.” pic.twitter.com/woXWRDaWR4 — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) February 15, 2026

Of course, it takes more than some mutual respect to actually shock the league and team up in Denver, but it is a start to the conversation. There is no telling what James will do this offseason, and if he wants to take a year to play alongside the only player in the league with his level of basketball IQ and passing, then he could at least consider signing with the Nuggets.

If the Nuggets are able to land a star like Durant, Antetokounmpo, or Brown on the trade market, then their chances of signing James in free agency would skyrocket. However, that scenario is already a long shot.

We should not expect this to happen, but the idea of adding a player of his caliber on a veteran minimum contract, why not think about it?

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