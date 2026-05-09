NBA Blockbuster Mock Trade Sends Celtics' Jaylen Brown to Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics are in similar positions, coming off first-round playoff exits and falling well short of championship-minded expectations. With both teams potentially looking to make major moves this offseason, could they help each other out?

With talk about Jaylen Brown's uncertain future in Boston, an anonymous NBA executive told Heavy's Sean Deveney, "He’d be a great match with (Nikola Jokic) and give that group a little more fire, which it needs." Of course, for the Nuggets to land the five-time All-Star wing, they would need to part with Jamal Murray. What would that trade actually look like, though? Here is an idea of how the Nuggets and Celtics could swap stars this offseason:

Nuggets receive: Jaylen Brown, Sam Hauser

Celtics receive: Jamal Murray, Cam Johnson

A Western Conference executive believes Jaylen Brown is the "perfect fit" alongside Nikola Jokic



“He’d be a great match with (Nikola Jokic) and give that group a little more fire, which it needs. Boston would get back Jamal Murraybut he could be a fit there, more of a point… pic.twitter.com/2embjhRVEY — NBA Base (@TheNBABase) May 7, 2026

Why the Nuggets do this trade

This move comes down to whether or not the Nuggets feel like their core is capable of winning another championship. Since winning it all in 2023, they have not even made it back to the Western Conference Finals. Is it time to shake things up?

Trading Murray seems like a long shot, but if it means bringing in Brown, then it could be a no-brainer. Brown, the 2024 NBA Finals MVP, is a hands-down top-ten player in the NBA at this point, and what he brings on both sides of the ball could be worth giving up anything.

Even though the idea of splitting up Jokic and Murray, arguably the NBA's best duo, is a bit outlandish, this duo of Jokic and Brown could be a better fit. The Nuggets desperately need help defensively. By bringing in Brown, their offense does not take a hit, yet he would be a potential savior on defense.

Of course, a Murray-Brown swap would not get it done, so the Nuggets would have to tack on a salary filler and starting-caliber player in Johnson. However, Brown immediately fills the void that losing Johnson would create. On top of that, they bring in Hauser, who is a great floor spacer.

Why the Nuggets decline

The Nuggets are already financially limited. Paying Murray about $161.5 million over the next three years is expensive enough. Brown is on the second-largest contract in NBA history, owed about $183.1 million over the next three years.

For a team looking to cut down on salary, bringing in one of the most expensive contracts ever might not be what they are looking to do.

From a roster perspective, the Nuggets' depth at point guard is already a huge question mark. By trading away Murray, they would not only lose their starting point guard, but they would also have nobody on the roster able to fill his shoes. Granted, the Nuggets could look to acquire Payton Pritchard instead of Hauser in this deal, but that is likely a more difficult sell.

Why the Celtics do this trade

Mar 2, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) defended by Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown (7) during the second half at TD Garden. | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

If the Celtics feel like they have to choose between Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum this offseason, the choice feels clear. By building around Tatum, bringing in Murray and Johnson would be ideal. The duo of Murray and Tatum would be incredible offensively, while Johnson provides floor spacing and a starting-caliber forward in Brown's place.

The Celtics would have a new-look starting backcourt of Murray and Derrick White, which feels like a perfect match. White would cover Murray's defensive lapses, while still being able to initiate offense and allow Murray to play off the ball.

Bringing in Murray and Johnson would arguably give the Celtics a more complete, all-around look, which could be what they need to get back to title contention.

Why the Celtics decline

Of course, the Nuggets could try to sell the Celtics on this, but the truth is that going from Brown to Murray is a downgrade. Even with Murray coming off the best year of his career, Brown has been on another level, likely earning All-NBA First Team honors.

Even by attaching Johnson to this deal, the Celtics could be saving a potential Brown trade for a player of Giannis Antetokounmpo's caliber. The Nuggets simply might not have enough to offer the Celtics, especially with no first-round picks available to include.

The idea of a Murray-Brown swap is intriguing, and one that both franchises could certainly entertain this offseason, but it seems unlikely to actually happen.

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