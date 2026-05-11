Nuggets Could Have Perfect Opportunity to Trade for Kevin Durant

It is hard to pass up on the opportunity to create a duo with 24 combined All-Star appearances and four combined MVP awards. This offseason, the Denver Nuggets could create an ultra-dynamic, superstar-powered tandem of Nikola Jokic and Kevin Durant.

While the Houston Rockets reportedly have "no immediate intention" to trade away their future Hall of Fame forward, per ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel, they have a long offseason ahead of them. After a disappointing first-round exit, the Rockets could be gearing up to make major changes, and the Nuggets are in the exact same position.

Here is a potential trade package that could send Durant to Denver:

Nuggets receive: Kevin Durant, 2027 FRP (via PHX), 2029 FRP (via PHX)

Rockets receive: Jamal Murray

Apr 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) looks on from the court during the final minutes of game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Why the Nuggets do this deal

The Nuggets are open to all options this offseason, besides trading away Jokic, and that includes a potential Jamal Murray deal. While the first-time All-Star is coming off his best season, the Nuggets might need a drastic change to get back over the hump.

Sure, trading Murray could be too drastic a change for the Nuggets, but if they feel the need to shake up their core after three straight underwhelming playoff runs, this could be their chance.

Not only is Durant a complete game-changer on the floor, as one of the most prolific offensive talents in NBA history, but he also has the experience they need alongside Jokic. Before this season, Jokic never had an All-Star teammate. By giving him one of the best players ever, they are committing to the superstar center, while going all in on a two-year championship window.

KEVIN DURANT FOR THE WIN AGAINST HIS FORMER TEAM!!! 😤🔥 pic.twitter.com/cRSrjsXg4O — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 6, 2026

Despite being 37 years old, Durant averaged 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game this season, while shooting 52.0% from the field and 41.3% from three-point range. Heading into year 19, Durant is still not slowing down and is more than capable of being the perfect second option to Jokic.

And, as the Nuggets look to save money, Durant's contract is much more appealing than Murray's. Murray is still owed about $161.5 million over the next three years ($52.8M AAV), while Durant's two-year, $90 million ($45M AAV) contract extension is about to kick in.

Not to mention, the Nuggets could pry some draft capital away from Houston in this deal. Obviously, at this stage of their careers, Murray is a more valuable trade piece than Durant. Getting a pair of first-round picks in this deal would certainly make things more enticing for the Nuggets, especially since they are so low on draft capital as it stands.

Why the Nuggets might stay away

Apr 27, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) in the first quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

While it seems hard to pass up on a trade that would pair Jokic and Durant, the Nuggets are likely hesitant to trade away Murray. Their tandem of Jokic and Murray has been one of the NBA's best over the last few years, and splitting that up for a likely two-year Durant rental could be a bad idea.

Of course, the sirens are going off with Murray after such a disastrous playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but should Denver overreact?

The Nuggets have made it clear that they are willing to "run it back" with their core, even after a first-round playoff exit. There is reason to believe that their trio of Jokic, Murray, and Aaron Gordon should stick together for as long as possible, but it does get to a point where some changes are needed. This core group already did its job of winning a championship in 2023. However, they might not be able to win another until they switch things up.

The Rockets make all too much sense as a potential trade suitor for Murray, and there is certainly reason for the Nuggets to want Durant. On paper, this trade seems to benefit both sides, but if the Nuggets are not willing to get too drastic this offseason, Murray will likely stay put.

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