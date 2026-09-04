Evaluating DeMar DeRozan's Odds to Win NBA Sixth Man of the Year

The Denver Nuggets will certainly feel some of their offseason departures, most notably Tim Hardaway Jr. and Peyton Watson, but one key addition could save them. Just days after losing Watson to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Nuggets signed six-time All-Star wing DeMar DeRozan.

There are some questions about how the 37-year-old veteran will fit in Denver, but it seems obvious that he is exactly what the Nuggets' bench needed after losing Watson. Even though he struggles defensively and from beyond the three-point line, DeRozan's playmaking and scoring will save Denver's second unit. Will he do enough to compete for the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award, though?

FanDuel Sportsbook released its odds for the 2026-27 NBA Sixth Man of the Year award, and DeRozan is the fifth-ranked candidate with +1800 (18/1) odds to win it. A look at the full top five:

Ajay Mitchell, OKC Thunder (+500) Dylan Harper, San Antonio Spurs (+700) Anfernee Simons, Philadelphia 76ers (+1500) Ayo Dosunmu, Minnesota Timberwolves (+1500) DeMar DeRozan, Denver Nuggets (+1800)

DeRozan's 6MOY Case

Apr 3, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard DeMar DeRozan (10) during the third quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Golden 1 Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This will be DeRozan's first time coming off the bench since his 2009-10 rookie season with the Toronto Raptors. He has started 1,199 consecutive regular season games, so this new bench role could be a bit of a shock to him. At the same time, it could be exactly where he thrives.

Last season for the Sacramento Kings, DeRozan averaged 18.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 4.1 assists in 31.2 minutes per game. NBA Sixth Man of the Year winners typically play anywhere between 23 and 32 minutes per night, but we should expect DeRozan to be on the lower end of that scale.

If DeRozan were to win it, he would become the oldest Sixth Man of the Year winner in league history, breaking the record set by 36-year-old Jamal Crawford in the 2015-16 season. Not only is DeRozan getting older, but he is also taking a lesser role by signing with the Nuggets. It would be surprising if he played any more than 26-28 minutes per game, but it could still be enough time to put him in the conversation.

While there are questions about his defense and three-point shot, we know exactly what we're getting out of DeRozan. Not only will he be Denver's primary ball-handler off the bench, but he will be their go-to scorer. There will likely be some games where he closes if the Nuggets need some extra offense. Don't forget, he also finished top-three in Clutch Player of the Year voting in two of the last four seasons.

DEMAR DEROZAN WINS IT IN THE FINAL SECONDS FOR THE KINGS 🚨 pic.twitter.com/Fzw8pXtvtT — NBA (@NBA) February 11, 2025

Instead of becoming a third or fourth option in Denver's starting lineup, DeRozan will thrive as their go-to guy off the bench. Just because he is reaching the end of his career does not mean he is no longer a star-caliber scorer. DeRozan remains one of the league's best mid-range scorers, and at this point, he is only getting better at getting to his spots.

Giving DeRozan full control of the second-unit offense is exactly why he will stay in the conversation for the Sixth Man of the Year award, and why he will have a great chance to win it by the end of the season. We can understand why he is not the favorite to win, but don't be surprised if he comes out on top.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.



If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Sign up for our free Denver Nuggets On SI newsletter, and get breaking Nuggets news delivered to your inbox daily!