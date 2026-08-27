Predicting What the Nuggets Do With Every Remaining Open Roster Spot

The Denver Nuggets were concerningly quiet for most of the offseason, but they have been making some noise over the past week or so. The Nuggets have traded Peyton Watson, signed veteran wing DeMar DeRozan, and finally signed second-round rookie Bryce Hopkins to a two-way deal two months after the draft.

The Nuggets have quickly filled two of their open roster spots with DeRozan and Hopkins, but they might not be done just yet. They still have one available standard contract and one available two-way contract. Do they have to use either of them? No, but we could still see them sign at least one more player before the 2026-27 season starts.

15th standard contract

Mar 30, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Lonnie Walker IV (16) dribbles the ball against the Toronto Raptors during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It would not be surprising to see the Nuggets go into the regular season with an open roster spot. Especially as they sit above the second apron and are desperate to eventually get under, it is not out of the ordinary to keep a roster spot open.

However, if they do use their final standard contract before the season starts, it would likely go to Lonnie Walker IV, who is already signed to a training camp deal. Walker, 27, signed a veteran minimum deal worth $3.29 million, but is only owed that if he makes the final roster. For now, he will be tested in training camp with a chance to prove himself.

In 28 EuroLeague games for Maccabi Tel Aviv last season, Walker averaged 15.2 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 0.8 steals in 22.8 minutes per game. While he shot just 39.4% from the field and 35.1% from beyond the arc, those numbers jumped in IBSL games, where he shot 50.7% from the field and 40.7% from deep.

LONNIE WALKER IV DID THIS IN THE EUROLEAGUE 😱pic.twitter.com/DfpNL26o8s — BasketNews (@BasketNews_com) November 22, 2024

Walker would be a nice offensive engine to have off the bench in Denver, especially with a clear need for extra guard depth. Sure, they can be confident in Tyus Jones and Julian Strawther, but having another player in the mix would make things much better.

If the Nuggets do not sign Walker to their final roster, though, we should expect them to keep this final contract open.

3rd two-way contract

Mar 3, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Washington Wizards forward Julian Reese (15) against the Orlando Magic in the first half at Kia Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is still some confusion around Denver's final two-way spot. As part of the Peyton Watson trade, the Nuggets received two-way big man Julian Reese from the Washington Wizards. However, initial reports suggested the Nuggets would immediately waive Reese.

A week later, it seems like Reese is still on Denver's roster. The expectation is that the Nuggets will still waive Reese, but I hope they realize they would be better off keeping him.

Reese, 23, took the league by storm toward the end of his rookie season with the Wizards. In just 13 appearances, he averaged 11.8 points and 10.5 rebounds, with his game-by-game stats wildly impressive. A quick look at some of his most notable performances:

3/8 vs UTA: 18 PTS, 20 REB

3/25 vs UTA: 26 PTS, 17 REB

3/29 vs POR: 8 PTS, 13 REB, 4 AST

4/5 vs BRK: 17 PTS, 16 REB, 3 STL

4/7 vs CHI: 17 PTS, 11 REB, 4 AST, 3 STL, 2 BLK

4/9 vs CHI: 16 PTS, 15 REB

Julian Reese has the most rebounds by a player in their first 10 career games this century. pic.twitter.com/vJEkGLXqCy — Real App (@realapp) April 8, 2026

In short, Reese made a huge impact for Washington when given the opportunity. While the Nuggets do not necessarily need extra frontcourt depth, keeping him on a two-way deal could be a great opportunity.

If the Nuggets ultimately waive him as expected, though, we should see them use the open two-way spot on another young player. There is no real reason to keep a two-way spot open, so taking a chance on a young guy in need of an opportunity would be their best bet.

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