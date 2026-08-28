Why There Is Some Concern With Nuggets' DeMar DeRozan Signing

The Denver Nuggets have been criticized for their 2026 offseason, with many hoping they would have made more significant changes after losing in the first round of the playoffs. Since winning it all in 2023, the Nuggets have failed to get past the second round, but they are still holding onto their core.

However, last week, the Nuggets made a couple of bigger roster changes. The Nuggets sent Peyton Watson to the Cleveland Cavaliers, losing one of their best defenders and an improving offensive talent, but quickly replaced him by signing veteran wing DeMar DeRozan. DeRozan, 37, is a premier scorer and playmaker, and should be the ideal sixth man if Denver brings him off the bench.

Regardless of his offensive talent, though, there is some concern about DeRozan's defense. DeRozan, especially at this stage of his career, is a negative defender. Joining the Nuggets, who had the 21st-ranked defense in the league last season, is not as ideal a fit as some would've hoped.

Should we be concerned?

Mar 17, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard DeMar DeRozan (10) walks back to the court during the first quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Golden 1 Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Obviously, the Nuggets know what they are getting from DeRozan by signing him. They know he is not a serious threat from beyond the arc, and they know he is not coming in to be a lockdown defender. After 17 years in the NBA, everyone knows exactly what DeRozan excels at and where his weaknesses are.

DeRozan is a mid-range specialist who can handle the ball, set up his teammates, and score at a high level. That is exactly why the Nuggets are signing him. Without Watson or DeRozan, Denver's bench unit would have nobody who can create on offense. DeRozan's strengths are exactly why the Nuggets are taking a chance on him.

“I look at DeMar DeRozan as an absolute 𝑺𝑨𝑽𝑰𝑶𝑹 for the Nuggets’ bench.” 🙏@Xfinity



- @HarrisonWind 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/G3TIvRBp8n — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) August 22, 2026

Still, it is hard to ignore how his lack of defense might impact the Nuggets. Former NBA guard Patrick Beverley recently brought up the same concern, praising DeRozan's likely offensive impact, but questioning how his defense will come into play.

"DeMar DeRozan to the Nuggets is very tricky. I like it offensively. ... Like you talking about an elite scorer to kind of take the pressure off Jokic," Beverley said on The Pat Bev Show. "Defensively, I hate it. Defensively, the Nuggets already were cones, right? I don't like it defensively. I think you need youth in the NBA. I think you need young legs. I think you need defenders, especially in the playoffs."

It will be hard to gauge how DeRozan's defense impacts the Nuggets until we see it in action, but we can assume his offensive impact will outweigh his defensive shortcomings.

Nuggets' bench defense

Mar 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Spencer Jones (21) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of course, losing guys like Watson and Bruce Brown will hurt the Nuggets' bench defense, but they also made a few moves to address this weakness.

The Nuggets re-signed Spencer Jones, who emerged as a high-impact defender last season. They brought in Alpha Diallo, who won the EuroLeague Best Defender award last season. They signed Marvin Bagley III, who is an offensive-minded addition but is still a defensive upgrade over last year's backup center, Jonas Valanciunas. They drafted Trevon Brazile, who is a versatile, athletic defender and should immediately make an impact against NBA offenses.

The Nuggets are still far from a strong defensive team, and losing Watson certainly does not help, but they are a defensive-minded guard away from having a capable bench unit.

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