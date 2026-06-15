Everything Nuggets Fans Should Know for 2026 NBA Draft: Picks, Targets, Rumors

The Denver Nuggets are expected to have a very busy 2026 offseason after a disappointing first-round playoff exit, but the NBA Draft might not play a huge role in that. The Nuggets hold two selections in this year's draft: 26 and 49.

Of course, it is hard to project which prospects will be available for the Kings in those spots, much less actually predicting who they will draft. Still, they can use this year's draft to add depth to their currently-thin roster, and if they are lucky, find a pair of gems who can actually make an impact in Denver's rotation.

Here is a look at everything Nuggets fans need to know ahead of this year's NBA Draft on June 23-24:

Targets at pick No. 26

Feb 28, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal guard Ebuka Okorie (1) during the second half against the Southern Methodist University Mustangs at Maples Pavilion. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Realistically, the Nuggets could target any position with this pick, but they should be hyper-focused on finding either a backup point guard or a defensive-minded forward. Here are a few targets for them at pick No. 26:

Ebuka Okorie, Stanford

To fill their backup point guard spot, Okorie will undoubtedly be the top option if he is still on the board. Okorie is an offensive engine with a three-level scoring ability that would immediately make an impact in Denver's second unit. The 19-year-old has been heavily mocked to get drafted by the Nuggets, and he could be the new bench spark the team needs.

Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State

Jefferson, 22, is a do-it-all forward who would be a snug fit in Denver's system. Not only is he very impactful on the defensive end, but he is also a very willing playmaker with a strong 6-foot-8 frame. On paper, Jefferson could be the perfect prospect for the Nuggets to fill out their forward depth.

Zuby Ejiofor, St. John's

Defensively, the Nuggets would love to have Ejiofor. While a bit of an undersized big man, the 6-foot-8, 22-year-old makes up for it with a 7-foot-2 wingspan and incredible defensive instincts. Ejiofor is a two-way beast who finds plenty of ways to impact the game on both sides of the ball, and is another ideal target for Denver.

Zuby Ejiofor completely dominated on both ends of the floor, leading St. John's to a second straight Big East Tournament Championship and earning Most Outstanding Player honors.



19.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 4.0 blocks, and 1.3 steals per game throughout the Johnnies’… pic.twitter.com/q7JWrxfCDW — Jon Chepkevich (@JonChep) March 16, 2026

Koa Peat, Arizona

While a bit of a raw prospect, Koa Peat is one of the more intriguing targets physically. The 19-year-old could certainly use some all-around work, especially as a jumpshooter, but he has all the tools to make a big impact on both sides of the ball. Peat reminds me a lot of Aaron Gordon, and with enough time, he could certainly reach that level.

Targets at pick No. 49

Apr 5, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Maliq Brown (6) reacts after a play against the Houston Cougars during the first half in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

It is much more challenging to hit on a prospect with the No. 49 pick, but there could be a few talented players who fall into the Nuggets' laps who can make a legitimate impact at the next level.

Maliq Brown, Duke

While Brown, 22, is practically a non-factor offensively, he is arguably the best defensive prospect in this year's class. The 6-foot-9 forward was one of college basketball's best defenders, and it should translate seamlessly to the next level. Of course, he would struggle to stay on the floor with his offensive struggles, but he could be worth taking a flyer on to help Denver's defensive issues.

Ja'Kobi Gillespie, Tennessee

If the Nuggets target a forward at No. 26, they could still have the chance to draft a backup point guard at No. 49. Gillespie, 22, is one of the best all-around point guards a team can find in the second round, as an impressive defender who can score at a high level offensively. With his defense alone, Gillespie is an intriguing prospect, but he has all the tools to be an impactful NBA guard.

In light of “small guard” discourse, Ja’kobi Gillespie should be considered as one of the most impactful players of this draft cycle.



34.1% on 14 3PA/100 + 30.9% AST (2.3 A/TO) on this season — one of best defensive guard prospects in recent memory: 3.8 D-BPM + career 3.6% STL! pic.twitter.com/cIk6zQjH6j — Mohamed (@mcfNBA) March 23, 2026

Emanuel Sharp, Houston

Another two-way prospect on Denver's radar should be Sharp. The 22-year-old guard is another high-level defender and one of the most promising shooters in the second round. After playing under Kelvin Sampson at Houston for four years, there is no doubt that he is prepared defensively for the NBA, and with an impactful off-ball offensive game, he could certainly find some minutes at the next level.

Draft rumors

While the rumor mill has been quiet in Denver ahead of the 2026 NBA Draft, there is some overall speculation that they could ultimately trade their first-round pick.

The Nuggets will be able to part with pick No. 26, or even No. 49, on draft night. While it would be great for this franchise to add some young talent, they might need to use their limited draft capital to entice other teams to take on their larger contracts as they try to shed salary.

We could certainly see Denver walk out of draft night without a new rookie on their roster, although that would be a disappointing outcome for some.

Sign up for our free Denver Nuggets On SI newsletter, and get breaking Nuggets news delivered to your inbox daily!