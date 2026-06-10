Nuggets Mock Draft Roundup: Denver Can Find a Gem at No. 26

There is plenty of speculation about whether the Denver Nuggets will trade away or keep their first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, as they might need to use it in a package that helps them dump salary this offseason. However, if they have the opportunity to dump salary and keep the No. 26 pick in this year's draft, they need to do so.

While there is no guarantee the Nuggets will be able to land a legitimate difference-maker with the No. 26 pick this summer, there is undoubtedly an opportunity to do so. For a Nuggets team that lacks a true young core, adding a new first-round rookie to the mix could be a huge help.

Here is a look at who some of the top NBA Draft experts predict the Nuggets could select with their late first-round selection on June 23:

Ebuka Okorie

6'1" | Guard | 19 | Stanford

The Athletic, CBS Sports, AP News

Feb 28, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal guard Ebuka Okorie (1) during the second half against the Southern Methodist University Mustangs at Maples Pavilion. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

If the Nuggets are looking to draft a backup point guard at No. 26, Okorie is likely their best option. While there is a strong chance he is not available for Denver due to a stellar freshman-season tape at Stanford, the offensive engine would be a great fit as the Nuggets' new bench spark.

As a freshman with the Cardinal, Okorie averaged 23.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. While his size will keep some teams away, he is an elite three-level scorer with an underrated pestering defensive game. Okorie is arguably one of the best offensive guards in this class, and while the Nuggets need more defensive help than anything, there is no doubt that he is capable of being a high-level backup point guard for them.

"Denver needs a second ballhandler behind Jamal Murray, given that Tyus Jones was signed and entered the rotation quickly and will now hit free agency this summer. Okorie’s ability to pressure the rim could also blend nicely with Denver’s five-out structure and could allow him to play with Murray," The Athletic's Sam Vecenie wrote about Okorie's fit in Denver.

Bringing in an offensive-minded guard with an underwhelming frame might not be the priority for the Nuggets on June 23, but he is undoubtedly a safe pick as they look to fill out their bench unit.

Christian Anderson

6'1" | Guard | 20 | Texas Tech

ClutchPoints, Yahoo Sports

Feb 24, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Christian Anderson (4) dribbles against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena. | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Another option for the Nuggets if they go the backup point guard route is Texas Tech product Christian Anderson. While he might not be as good an all-around scorer as Okorie, he is an impressive offensive prospect and arguably the best three-point shooter in this class.

As a sophomore with the Red Raiders, he averaged 18.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 7.4 assists, and 1.5 steals per game, while shooting 41.5% from three-point range. Anderson is an impressive shooter and playmaker, and even with a smaller frame, similar to Okorie's, he should also be able to hold his own at the NBA level.

"While he may only be 6'1″ without shoes, Anderson plays bigger than he actually is and has no problem getting his perimeter jumper up over lengthy defenders. The 20-year-old was among the best shooters at the NBA Draft Combine, and he isn't afraid to be physical as a driver. The Nuggets have long needed a reliable secondary guard on their bench, which makes Anderson a steal for them here," ClutchPoints' insider Brett Siegel wrote.

If the Nuggets want a simple scoring punch off the bench, Okorie is likely their guy. However, if they want a guy who can be a high-level playmaker, with the ability to score on his own, they could lean toward Anderson if he is available at No. 26. Still, though, it remains uncertain whether they will be targeting a smaller point guard with this pick.

Luigi Suigo

7'3" | Center | 19 | Italy

Bleacher Report

Mega's Luigi Suigo measured 7'2.75 barefoot and 289 pounds at the NBA Draft Combine, with a 7'5.5 wingspan and 9'6 standing reach.



Absurd measurements for the 19-year old Italian projected first-rounder, who appears to be Villanova-bound. pic.twitter.com/CBzhS94rwe — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 12, 2026

If the Nuggets want to target a backup center with pick No. 26, there are likely safer options than Luigi Suigo, but a gamble on the Italian big man could pay off. Just based on his frame alone, Suigo is an intriguing prospect. Standing at 7-foot-3 with a 7-foot-5 wingspan, Suigo is a force.

Then, looking at what he can actually do on the court, it makes sense why the 19-year-old could come out of nowhere to be a first-round pick this summer. Suigo moves well for his size with impressive defensive tendencies and a jumper that looks like it should be effective with a bit more work.

Suigo has until June 13 to decide whether to stay in the draft, as there are some talks about him making the move to America, but to start his college basketball career. That could be the best move for Suigo, as he would undoubtedly be a project in the NBA, and one the Nuggets seem unlikely to take on as they look for more of an instant-impact prospect.

Our prediction: Zuby Ejiofor

6'8" | Forward/Center | 22 | St. John's

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; St. John's Red Storm forward Zuby Ejiofor (24) looks on in the first half against the Northern Iowa Panthers during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

While recent mock drafts suggest the Nuggets will target a guard with the No. 26 pick, they seem much more likely to add size and defense, especially in an experienced prospect like Zuby Ejiofor.

Zuby Ejiofor, a four-year college player who finished his career with the St. John's Red Storm, is the ideal prospect for Denver. While a bit undersized for an NBA big man, he is one of the best defenders in this draft class. As a senior, he averaged 16.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.2 steals, and 2.1 blocks per game, while shooting 53.6% from the field.

Not only do the Nuggets need forward depth, but Ejiofor could be the defensive anchor they are searching for. With a 7-foot-2 wingspan and impressive athleticism, Ejiofor projects to be a high-impact player at the next level, and if he is available for Denver at No. 26, it seems like a no-brainer selection.

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