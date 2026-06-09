Nuggets Should Target These 6 Draft Prospects to Fill Positional Needs

The Denver Nuggets hold the No. 26 pick in this summer's NBA Draft, and for a team in desperate need of extra depth, they should be looking to use this pick on an instant-impact prospect. The Nuggets have three clear positional needs: a backup point guard, a backup forward, and a backup center.

They can address at least one of these positional needs in the 2026 NBA Draft, and here is a look at two prospects at each position that should be on their radar:

Guard: Ebuka Okorie

Mar 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Stanford Cardinal guard Ebuka Okorie (1) on the court in the second half at Spectrum Center. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Okorie, a 6-foot-1 point guard out of Stanford, is noted as one of the most intriguing guards in this draft class. The 19-year-old had an incredible freshman season with the Cardinal, averaging 23.2 points, 3.6 assists, and 1.6 steals per game, proving to be one of the best offensive guard prospects this year.

Okorie's ability to score at all three levels with crafty ball-handling and twitchy change of speed and direction will translate to the next level. While Okorie has a case to go in the top 20, there is a chance he falls to the Nuggets at No. 26. His size might keep some teams away, but he is still a pesky and active defender with a long 6-foot-8 wingspan that helps make up for his height.

If the Nuggets are looking for a backup point guard who can lead an offense and score at will, then Okorie is certainly their top target here.

Guard: Meleek Thomas

Mar 15, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Meleek Thomas (1) guards Vanderbilt Commodores guard Duke Miles (2) during the first half during the men's SEC Conference Tournament Championship at Bridgestone Arena. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Most of the attention is on Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr., but his teammate, Meleek Thomas, deserves some recognition as well. The 6-foot-4 combo guard nearly returned to school for his sophomore season, and while that likely would have been the better decision, he is still an intriguing draft prospect this year.

With the Razorbacks, he averaged 15.6 points, 2.5 assists, and 1.5 steals per game, while shooting 41.6% from three-point range. Thomas is arguably the best three-point shooter in his draft class, and while he got most of his work done off the ball in college, he certainly has a point guard-esque skill set.

Thomas also has some impressive defensive tendencies that could make him into more of a two-way player with some time, but with his offensive game alone, he should be an immediate contributor at the NBA level. The soon-to-be 20-year-old is likely to be available for the Nuggets at No. 26 and is undoubtedly on their radar.

Forward: Joshua Jefferson

Mar 7, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (5) reacts during the second half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at James H. Hilton Coliseum. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Luckily for the Nuggets, Joshua Jefferson had an underwhelming performance at the draft combine, meaning he is more likely to be available at pick No. 26. The 6-foot-8 Iowa State Cyclones product is one of the most intriguing two-way prospects in this class and is a shoo-in to make an immediate impact wherever he ends up.

Jefferson is one of the best passers in his class, despite his bigger frame, with an elite defensive game. His blend of guard-like offensive skills and switchable, guard-every-position defensive tendencies makes him the ideal target for the Nuggets.

As a senior, he averaged 16.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. The 22-year-old should be near the top of Denver's draft board, especially for a team that needs defensive help without its offense taking a hit.

Forward: Allen Graves

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Santa Clara Broncos forward Allen Graves (22) reacts after making a basket against the Kentucky Wildcats during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Allen Graves is one of the biggest question marks in this draft class, as he started just four of his 35 games with the Santa Clara Broncos, yet he is projected to be a first-round pick this year. Not many players can come off the bench for a mid-major and still be a top draft prospect, yet the 6-foot-8 forward is an anomaly.

Graves, 19, is a high-level two-way presence, with an especially impressive defensive game. At Santa Clara, he averaged 11.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.9 blocks, 1.9 steals, and 0.7 turnovers per game, while shooting 51.2% from the field and 41.3% from three-point range.

With a 7-foot wingspan, Graves projects to be a defensive standout and impressive rebounder at the next level, while making a difference on offense as a high-level passer and great feel for the game. Graves is the ultimate role player, and the Nuggets could use a player like that.

Center: Zuby Ejiofor

Mar 14, 2026; New York, NY, USA; St. John's Red Storm forward Zuby Ejiofor (24) reacts in the closing moments of the second half of the men's Big East Conference Tournament Championship against the Connecticut Huskies at Madison Square Garden. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

While he might project as more of a power forward in the NBA due to his 6-foot-8 frame, Zuby Ejiofor could be the backup center the Nuggets are looking for. Ejiofor is arguably one of the best defenders in this draft class, using his 7-foot-2 wingspan and elite athleticism to defend multiple positions.

As a senior with the St. John's Red Storm, Ejiofor averaged 16.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.1 blocks, and 1.2 steals per game, while shooting 53.6% from the field. The 22-year-old is an incredible all-around player, and he has the versatility to either be Nikola Jokic's backup or play alongside him.

The Nuggets need a defensive anchor of Ejiofor's caliber, especially one who holds his own on the offensive end as well, with a strong interior presence. Along with Jefferson, Ejiofor should be at the top of Denver's draft board.

Center: Henri Veesaar

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) celebrates after a play against the VCU Rams in the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

While some analysts view Henri Veesaar as more of a big power forward at the NBA level, despite his 6-foot-11 frame, he should fit in as Denver's backup center if they go this route. The North Carolina Tar Heels product became one of college basketball's best big men as a junior, and the 22-year-old is now one of the top centers in a draft class that lacks premier frontcourt talent.

In his final collegiate season, he averaged 17.0 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game, while shooting 60.8% from the field and 42.6% from three-point range. Veesaar is especially intriguing as a center prospect due to his ability to stretch the floor, and if he could improve his interior defense, he would be a rare two-way player that every team wants in their frontcourt.

Veesaar's calling card is certainly his offensive game, although he is not a poor defender by any means. With a 7-foot-2 wingspan and mobility, Veesaar should be able to hold his own defensively at the NBA level, and seems to be an intriguing option for the Nuggets at pick No. 26.

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