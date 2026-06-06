How the Nuggets Should Build Their Roster Around Nikola Jokic

Denver Nuggets executive Josh Kroenke confirmed that everything is on the table this offseason, besides trading Nikola Jokic. With that being said, how can they most effectively build around Jokic as they look to get back into championship contention?

The three-time MVP is at the height of his career, yet the Nuggets have failed to get past the second round since winning it all in 2023. With the ascension of the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs, the Nuggets are falling far behind the Western Conference and need to maximize their limited championship window. Here is a blueprint for how the Nuggets can best build around their superstar center:

Keeping Jamal Murray

Apr 6, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) and center Nikola Jokic (15) in the fourth quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at Ball Arena. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

While some fans want to see Jamal Murray on the move this summer, Jokic's best chance at another championship likely comes with his co-star staying put. Murray earned his first career All-Star appearance this season and has proven to be Jokic's ideal running mate.

Their first-round playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves was undoubtedly an outlier, as Murray, and frankly, the rest of the Nuggets team, could not get it going offensively. Regardless, Murray and Jokic are the best duo in the NBA, and splitting them up seems silly, unless the Nuggets can somehow get an upgrade in return for the star guard.

Adding a defensive-minded guard

Mar 8, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Marcus Smart (36) reacts against the New York Knicks at Crypto.com Arena. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Already having the NBA's best offense, the Nuggets need to make sure they add a defensive-minded guard to play alongside Murray. Some prime examples of who they should target are guys like Jrue Holiday, Marcus Smart, Derrick White, Kris Dunn, and Alex Caruso. If the Nuggets were able to land any of those guys, their defense would immediately be elevated to the next level.

Regardless of how great Murray and Jokic are on offense, they need defensive help. Bringing in a guard who can defend the opposing team's best player is a necessity, and something the Nuggets lack right now.

Re-signing Peyton Watson

Jan 5, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) reacts to his score against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Sure, the stars of the show in Denver will continue to be Jokic and Murray, but the incredible duo needs some help. Peyton Watson is hitting restricted free agency this offseason, but the Nuggets should do everything they can to keep him around long-term.

The 23-year-old could be the perfect player to have in Denver's starting lineup moving forward, especially due to his two-way skillset. Not only is Watson a lengthy, athletic defender, but he is also capable of being a tertiary playmaker and scorer alongside Jokic and Murray.

Giving Jokic interior help

Jan 6, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) reacts after being fouled against the Sacramento Kings in the first quarter at the Golden 1 Center. | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Jokic is one of the best offensive talents in league history, but his weakness as an interior defender was exposed against the Timberwolves in the playoffs. To truly get the best out of him, the Nuggets would pair him with an improved rim protector in the frontcourt.

Of course, the ideal partner for Jokic would be Washington Wizards big man Anthony Davis, although the ten-time All-Star might be too expensive and injury-prone for Denver's liking. There should be some more cost-friendly options out there for the Nuggets, and as long as they can add some improved interior defense, they will be in a better spot.

All in all, the ideal (and semi-realistic) starting lineup for the Nuggets next season could be Jamal Murray, Marcus Smart, Peyton Watson, Anthony Davis, and Nikola Jokic, giving them a great chance to get back into title contention and compete with the likes of the Thunder and Spurs in the West.

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