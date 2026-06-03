Ranking the Nuggets' Biggest Threats Over Next Three Years

Three years after their 2023 title run, the Denver Nuggets are nowhere near holding the title as the Western Conference's best team. As the San Antonio Spurs represent the West in this year's NBA Finals, we can take a look at who the Nuggets' biggest threats over the next few years are and who they will likely have to go through to get back to championship contention.

Of course, with three-time MVP Nikola Jokic at the helm, the Nuggets should be able to stay competitive, regardless of who is ahead of them. Still, things will not be easy over the next few years. Here is how I would rank their biggest threats in the West:

HM: Utah Jazz

Feb 3, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Utah Jazz forward/center Lauri Markkanen (23) in the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

While it is hard to guarantee the Utah Jazz will be competing among the best teams in the West in the next few years, they are certainly making a strong case against some of the league's powerhouses. Not only did the franchise make a huge trade for Jaren Jackson Jr., but they also landed the No. 2 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

The Jazz have built a core of Lauri Markkanen, Jackson Jr., Walker Kessler, Keyonte George, Ace Bailey, and either Darryn Peterson or AJ Dybantsa. After being tied for last in the West this season, the Jazz could be the next team to make a huge turnaround, especially with a promising head coach in Will Hardy.

5. Houston Rockets

Apr 24, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard/forward Amen Thompson (1) controls the ball during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers during game three of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

While the Houston Rockets have struggled to get over the hump recently, with zero playoff series wins since the James Harden era, they have a promising future. With Amen Thompson and Alperen Sengun leading the way, along with future Hall of Fame forward Kevin Durant, the Rockets should be staying competitive in the near future.

A preseason injury to starting point guard Fred VanVleet derailed Houston's 2025-26 campaign before it even started, and we should already see major improvements next season if they can stay healthy.

4. Minnesota Timberwolves

May 8, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) against the San Antonio Spurs in the first half during game three of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

While the Minnesota Timberwolves could arguably be higher on this list after knocking the Nuggets out of the playoffs this year, their future is a bit rockier after next season. The futures of guys like Rudy Gobert and Julius Randle hang in the balance, but as long as they keep Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels together, they should be a competitive team.

The Timberwolves have undoubtedly figured out Denver's kryptonite, but as long as the Nuggets can fill those holes, they should be able to get their revenge in the near future. Still, the Timberwolves will continue to be a significant threat to the Nuggets.

3. Los Angeles Lakers

Apr 2, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) stands on the court during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Any team with Luka Doncic will be a threat, and the Los Angeles Lakers are certainly not an exception. While the Lakers' core could get shaken up, with both LeBron James and Austin Reaves in free agency this offseason, they should be able to put together a competitive roster.

Not to mention, the Lakers are the top free agency destination in the league, making it much easier to continue to reload Doncic's supporting cast when needed. After missing Los Angeles' playoff run this season, he should be hungry to take them as far as possible in the future.

2. Oklahoma City Thunder

May 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) looks on during the first half against the San Antonio Spurs during game one of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

After winning it all in 2025, the Oklahoma City Thunder were eliminated in the Western Conference Finals this year. Regardless, they will continue to be a top-two team in the NBA over the next few years.

Led by back-to-back MVP guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, along with a loaded supporting cast and the NBA's best coach in Mark Daigneault, the Thunder will likely be the league's title favorites in each of the next three seasons.

1. San Antonio Spurs

May 30, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) celebrates after defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder in game seven of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Of course, as the Spurs gear up to play in Game 1 of the Finals on Wednesday night, there is no other team that could be at the top of this list. Led by 22-year-old superstar center Victor Wembanyama, the Spurs are ready to take over the NBA.

Three of the Spurs' top contributors are 22 or younger, with their oldest starter being 28-year-old De'Aaron Fox. This franchise has a very bright future with the league's best young core, and they will likely be the team to beat in the West over the next several years.

While all of these teams pose a major threat to the Nuggets, Denver has the tools to be just as competitive as any of them. Are they on the same level as the Thunder and Spurs? It does not feel like it, but at the same time, they cannot be too far off. Jokic and company should be able to compete for a title over the next three years, regardless of the teams they are up against.

Sign up for our free Denver Nuggets On SI newsletter, and get breaking Nuggets news delivered to your inbox daily!