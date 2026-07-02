Instant Grade: Nuggets Re-Sign Tyus Jones to One-Year Contract

The Denver Nuggets have finally woken up. After spending the first two days of free agency sitting on their hands, the Nuggets have now addressed their need for both frontcourt and backcourt depth. Late Wednesday night, the Nuggets signed former second-overall pick Marvin Bagley to a veteran minimum contract.

Now, the Nuggets are bringing back a backup ball-handler. Denver has reportedly re-signed veteran point guard Tyus Jones to a one-year deal, per ESPN's Shams Charania.

"Free agent guard Tyus Jones has agreed to a one-year deal to return to the Denver Nuggets, sources tell ESPN. Jones played a reserve role after joining Denver on the buyout market last season, and enters his 12th NBA season as his agent Kevin Bradbury of LIFT Sports Management completes an agreement with Nuggets officials," Charania broke on Thursday afternoon.

Free agent guard Tyus Jones has agreed to a one-year deal to return to the Denver Nuggets, sources tell ESPN. Jones played a reserve role after joining Denver on the buyout market last season, and enters his 12th NBA season as his agent Kevin Bradbury of LIFT Sports Management… pic.twitter.com/OxPTfX8C7l — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 2, 2026

Jones, 30, signed with the Nuggets in March of the 2025-26 season to address a desperate need for a secondary ball-handler. He appeared in 11 regular season and three playoff games, and as it stands, he is Denver's only reserve point guard on the roster, potentially giving him a path to a much larger role moving forward.

Is this a good signing?

As the free agency market continues to clear out, especially in the guard department, things began to look bleak for the Nuggets. Missing out on guys like Marcus Smart, Bogdan Bogdanovic, and Anfernee Simons has stung a bit, but the Nuggets knew they had other routes to add guard depth to their roster for next season.

The option of re-signing Jones was likely something they had kept in their back pocket, ready to pull out if they missed out on other free agent guards, but that does not mean this is a bad move.

Jones is a very reliable playmaker, averaging 4.2 assists per game in his career, compared to just 0.8 turnovers. While Jones did not have much of an opportunity to shine in his debut season with the Nuggets, he has proven throughout the course of his 11-year career that teams can count on him.

Apr 12, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Tyus Jones warms up before a game against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Nuggets have been open about their need for extra ball-handling, and Jones provides just that. While this is not the homerun move some fans have been hoping for, and it does not necessarily take them over the edge, it is a necessary signing.

Signing grade: B+

Finding any productive player who can come in on a veteran minimum contract is key for the Nuggets this offseason, and Jones will be their second-string point guard, barring any improvements.

Granted, the Nuggets still have plenty of work to do, including their search for a third point guard to have under contract, but locking up Jones for the 2026-27 season is a good way to build some momentum in free agency.

We will likely see the Nuggets bring back a few other key players from last season, with Bruce Brown, Peyton Watson, and Spencer Jones all guys to monitor.

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