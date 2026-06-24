Latest Intel on How Nuggets Could Use Their No. 26 Pick

The Denver Nuggets will be on the clock in the 2026 NBA Draft soon enough, and while they have gone most of this year's draft cycle without letting much information out about their plans, we are finally getting a clear idea of what they have in mind.

The Nuggets hold the 26th overall pick, and while there is some speculation about whether the franchise will part with the selection as part of a money-saving trade, we now have an idea of what positional need they will be prioritizing. NBA insider Jake Fischer of The Stein Line reported that the Nuggets are expected to target a guard with the No. 26 pick.

"I believe that the Nuggets will take a guard provided they keep the No. 26 overall pick. They could elect to attach it to Zeke Nnaji's contract in a bid to shed Nnaji's contract, but I've also heard Denver connected to Duke's Isaiah Evans and Arkansas' Meleek Thomas," Fischer wrote ahead of the draft.

𝑵𝑬𝑾𝑺: Nuggets have been connected to Isaiah Evans and Meleek Thomas, per @JakeLFischer



🔗 Full Report: https://t.co/S2gd300ETY pic.twitter.com/OUjTph1SGM — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) June 23, 2026

Before the draft kicks off, the Nuggets have now been linked to three guards: Isaiah Evans, Meleek Thomas, and Ryan Conwell.

Should the Nuggets draft a guard?

Most importantly, we want to see the Nuggets keep the 26th pick. Regardless of which position they decide to target, it would be great to see Denver add more young talent to the mix. However, is it the right decision to target a guard?

The Nuggets have three clear positional needs ahead of the draft: forward depth, a defensive-minded big man, and a backup ball-handler. Leading up to draft night, we have predicted that the Nuggets will focus more on their need for forward depth, with guys like Joshua Jefferson, Zuby Ejiofor, and the recently worked-out Koa Peat likely on their radar.

Still, that does not mean drafting a guard would be the wrong decision. Outside of the Nuggets' core group and expected starting lineup, there is plenty of uncertainty. The only players reserves under contract heading into next season are Zeke Nnaji, Jonas Valanciunas, Julian Strawther, and DaRon Holmes. There is no doubt that the Nuggets could use some backcourt help.

Isaiah Evans and Meleek Thomas, especially, are two intriguing names to monitor. Both the Duke Blue Devils wing and the Arkansas Razorbacks guard are elite three-point threats, and with Denver at risk of losing Tim Hardaway Jr. in free agency, either would be able to slide right in to be his replacement.

Duke's Isaiah Evans is one of the more intriguing shooters in this year's draft class.



The 6'6" sharpshooter averaged 15 points and three rebounds on 36% shooting from three and 86% from the free throw line in his sophomore season. He possesses a lightning-quick release and has… pic.twitter.com/ZsrjifIJDx — anthony chiu (@acfilmroom) June 15, 2026

Evans, the 20-year-old 6-foot-5.5 wing, was a premier three-point shooter through two seasons at Duke. After shooting 41.6% from deep as a freshman, he improved his all-around offensive game and took much more responsibility, and he remains one of the more impressive catch-and-shoot threats in this draft class.

Thomas, the 19-year-old 6-foot-3 guard, was equally impressive from beyond the arc, but has much more potential as a ball-handler and overall playmaker. Thomas might be leaving school a year too early after an impressive freshman season, but he is still a very intriguing prospect.

Meleek Thomas in OT against Mizzou:



28 PTS | 5-6 3PT | 7 REB pic.twitter.com/0qfEqI8r46 — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) March 7, 2026

Evans likely has more defensive upside due to his length, but Thomas fits the bill as a backup ball-handler, which the Nuggets are expected to look for this offseason. Either prospect would help the Nuggets out tremendously, although it is interesting to hear that the franchise is keen on drafting a guard, rather than adding depth on the wing or in the frontcourt.

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