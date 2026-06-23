Best and Worst-Case NBA Draft Scenarios for the Nuggets

What do the Denver Nuggets have in store on draft night? It is officially the day of the 2026 NBA Draft, and the Nuggets are gearing up to make a selection with the 26th overall pick, barring a trade.

There are plenty of different ways the Nuggets' draft night could shake out, especially without knowing who will be on the board after the first 25 picks, but they should be prepared for both the best and worst-case scenarios. Here is a glimpse of what we believe those outlier scenarios would be:

Best-case scenario

Jan 21, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Dailyn Swain (3) celebrates after center Matas Vokietaitis (8) scores a basket during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Regardless, the Nuggets should be able to find a legitimate difference-maker with the 26th overall pick, but there is one scenario that would likely be a dream come true for Denver. Texas Longhorns wing Dailyn Swain has significantly raised his stock leading up to the draft, mostly projected as a top-20 pick. However, earlier in this draft cycle, he was commonly mocked to the Nuggets at No. 26.

Swain, 20, is a lengthy wing with a very impressive offensive game and the athletic tools to be an impactful defender, making him an intriguing prospect for any team. For the Nuggets, specifically, Swain would be the ideal target.

Dailyn Swain is an underrated prospect...



6'8, 6'10 wingspan + a strong frame. ELITE self-created rim pressure, 10.5 rim FGA/100 and fishing at a 64.3% clip. Good passer off the bounce, defensive playmaker, and legit positional rebounder. Serious player. pic.twitter.com/lzqvYJOnGy — Basketball University (@UofBasketball) June 1, 2026

The only glaring hole in Swain's game is the lack of a consistent jump shot, but his finishing and playmaking are as good as any wing in this class. Many Nuggets fans view Swain as a Peyton Watson clone, and if Denver thinks the 23-year-old wing might walk in restricted free agency, they could be drafting his replacement.

Swain is not expected to be available at No. 26, but if he is, it would be a no-brainer selection for the Nuggets.

If Swain is off the board, the Nuggets have some incredible backup options in prospects like Joshua Jefferson and Zuby Ejiofor. Regardless, the Nuggets should be walking out of the first round of the draft with improved forward depth, as long as their worst-case scenario does not come to life.

Worst-case scenario

Mar 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Zeke Nnaji (22) reacts from the bench in the second quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at Ball Arena. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Nuggets should be aiming to walk out of draft night with a promising rookie. However, there is a scenario where they leave with nothing.

HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reported that the Nuggets could be looking to trade a package of the No. 26 pick and Zeke Nnaji.

"With the Denver Nuggets currently projected to be near the second apron, they’ve signaled a willingness to discuss forward Zeke Nnaji and the No. 26 pick as a trade package, league sources told HoopsHype," Scotto wrote.

𝑵𝑬𝑾𝑺: Nuggets have "signaled a willingness" to discuss trading Zeke Nnaji and the #26 pick as a trade package, per @MikeAScotto



The goal would be to get off Nnaji's contract and under the 2nd apron.



🔗 Full report: https://t.co/X0OBIvnZb9 pic.twitter.com/kcPryZSU1M — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) June 21, 2026

If the Nuggets trade away their lone first-round pick just to get Nnaji's contract off their books, it would be a disaster. Sure, a salary dump can be necessary, but the Nuggets need to bolster their young core. Denver is in a position to find a gem with the 26th pick, and giving that opportunity up to save some money would be a mistake.

Of course, the Nuggets will need to make certain sacrifices to save money this offseason, while staying competitive, and trading their first-round pick could be one of them. However, they should do everything they can to keep the pick.

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