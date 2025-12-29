Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray Rank Atop NBA All-Star Voting

The Denver Nuggets had not one, but two names ranking pretty favorably amongst the Western Conference in the first returns in fan voting for this year's NBA All-Star festivities.

Per an announcement from the NBA, Nikola Jokic ranks second among the Western Conference for total fan votes at 1,128,963, while Jamal Murray ranks 14th with 130,656.

There were only two other names able to top Jokic's total within either conference, those being the Los Angeles Lakers' own Luka Doncic (1.24M), and Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo (1.19M).

Overall, some pretty solid numbers for both of the Nuggets' stars, and could be the first hint that they could get two All-Stars on the same roster for the first time in the Jokic era.

Nuggets Could Have Two All-Stars for First Time Since 2010

Obviously, it's no surprise to see Jokic right in the thick of the top vote-getters. He's a perennial MVP candidate eyeing a golden opportunity for his fourth-ever award at the end of this season, if able to keep up his current rate of production.

This season, his averages are up to another nightly triple-double, posting 29.9 points, 12.4 rebounds, and 11.1 assists a game while shooting 60.4% from the field and 44.0% from three. Those numbers will undoubtedly land him his eighth All-Star selection, and an All-NBA first-team selection at the end of the year to pair with it.

The other name is the one who's really worth keeping an eye on, though, as Jamal Murray could very well be on the cusp of All-Star selection number one after a decade of tenure in the league.

Murray has long been one of the top guards in the Western Conference, as shown through his electric playoff sample size that's even led to an NBA championship in 2023. But in terms of his regular season production, he's frequently been known as someone who simply starts his seasons a bit slower compared to when he turns it up for the postseason.

This year, though, he's having one of his best seasons of production yet. He's averaging 25.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 6.8 assists in the 30 games he's played thus far, shooting 48.9% from the field and 45.7% from three.

Unless able to reach into the top echelon of fan voting to become a potential starter, Murray's All-Star status likely won't be determined until coaches vote for reserves later this season. But the favorable results after a couple of weeks of voting being open do offer some nice optimism for what may lie ahead for February.

If Murray's able to get into the All-Star mix this season, he and Jokic would be the first duo in Nuggets franchise history since Carmelo Anthony and Chauncey Billups to have both been selected as All-Stars in the same season, which came all the way back in 2010.

