Perfect Offseason Blueprint for the Nuggets' Roster

The Denver Nuggets have a huge offseason to face head-on over the next few months; one that could see several big shakeups take place to this roster that ultimately fell short of expectations via a first-round exit to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

But with several key decisions on tap as it relates to roster and personnel decisions, what's the best way for this Nuggets' front office to approach the mountain to climb ahead as it relates to getting this group back to championship contention?

Let's break down five boxes the Nuggets need to check in order to put together a perfect offseason:

Release Jonas Valanciunas to Save $8 Million

Apr 18, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach David Adelman talks with center Jonas Valanciunas (17) during a substitution during the first half against the Minnesota Timberwolves in game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

The first order of business for the Nuggets as it relates to roster construction is moving off of veteran big man Jonas Valanciunas, whose non-guaranteed contract would save Denver $8 million if cut, and only incur a $2 million hit.

Valanciunas had pockets of success in Denver last season as a backup presence to Nikola Jokic, but slowly drifted out of the rotation as the season progressed, and especially in the postseason.

Having a backup big man on the roster worth seven figures and who doesn't play consistently doesn't make much sense to pay out for the Nuggets. Especially in their current financial situation and hesitancy to pay the luxury tax, it'd be pretty surprising to see Valanciunas in Denver starting next season.

Trade Cameron Johnson for Draft Capital

Apr 23, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson (23) goes after the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

After just one season in Denver following his deal from the Brooklyn Nets, it's appearing more and more likely that the Nuggets could ship off veteran wing Cameron Johnson in exchange for some cap relief.

Johnson started to turn a corner towards the end of last season that could help boost his trade value, and thus help the Nuggets reclaim a bit of future draft capital they've lost in previous deals–– specifically with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

If the Nuggets can claim a first-round pick for Johnson for a team in need of a plug-and-play wing while not landing much money in return, expect it to be something the front office seriously considers.

Re-Sign Peyton Watson to a $100M/4YR Deal

Mar 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) smiles before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

By shedding the contracts of Johnson and Valanciunas, the Nuggets could have cleared upwards of $30 million in cap space, and thus have enough room to squeeze their budding two-way wing Peyton Watson into a nice pay raise, and a long-term extension.

Doing so might also require a few moves around the edges of the roster for the Nuggets to avoid the tax, such as dealing away Zeke Nnaji's $7.4 million deal, or if feasible, a Christian Braun trade. But no matter how it's done, Watson will be a priority re-signing for this front office.

According to Spotrac, an AAV of $25 million would place Watson in the top 15 highest-paid small forwards in the NBA. That's a steep price for any young wing, and might have some added risk for Denver after how Braun's situation has transpired.

But regardless of the price tag, Watson is the exact spark of two-way upside and athleticism the Nuggets need to prioritize this offseason.

Find 2 Affordable Defenders in Free Agency

Apr 14, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Matisse Thybulle (4) celebrates a three point shot against the Phoenix Suns in the first half during the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Nuggets' cap situation doesn't give them much flexibility to work with in free agency, but for the team-friendly, minimum deals they could sign, the priority has to be focused on bringing in stout defenders.

Denver's last offseason of free agent additions brought in connecting offensive pieces like Tim Hardaway Jr. and Bruce Brown, but after seeing their defense drop to a bottom-10 unit in the NBA, that focus has to shift drastically to repairing the other side of the ball this summer.

The Nuggets will have to be strategic in who they target, but if able to get an extra perimeter defender and another bigger body for the interior for an affordable cost, it could pay major dividends. If not, their two draft picks at 26 and 47 could be a solid backup plan for that cheap talent.

Search for a Jamal Murray Trade, Not Aaron Gordon

Apr 18, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) and forward Aaron Gordon (32) celebrate after a score during the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves in game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

The Nuggets don't have to force a deal around either Murray or Gordon this summer if the right move isn't on the table. But if there were to be a swap that made more sense between the two, Murray would make far more sense to ship off in a blockbuster.

Gordon's value is some of the lowest it's been since arriving to Denver. With health issues and three years left on his contract, teams are likely hesitant to give up the type of value that the Nuggets' veteran forward brings them on the floor.

As for Murray, he's fresh off a career-best year that might be worthy of an All-NBA campaign despite a sour playoff ending. He could still have teams highly interested in landing him via trade and would give up a premium to do so.

Considering he's making $50-plus million for the next three seasons, being able to shed that high of a salary off the books with a positive value is a life preserver for Denver and their future.

If there's ever a chance for the Nuggets to provide a necessary spark to a new era of this Jokic-era roster, Murray's sky-high value gives Denver a rare opportunity to do so, but only if they're able to sell off a franchise icon for the right package.

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