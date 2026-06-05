Jamal Murray Set to Miss FIBA World Cup and 2028 Olympics

Like most of the modern NBA, the Denver Nuggets are powered by international talent. Of course, Serbian superstar and three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic leads the charge, but Canadian guard Jamal Murray is right there with him.

Murray has cemented himself as one of the best players in Nuggets franchise history through nine years in Denver, especially as a first-time All-Star in 2026 and NBA champion in 2023, but he has not had the same success while representing Canada. Despite the Canadian men's national team having some firepower, they have just one combined medal in the FIBA World Cup and Summer Olympics over the last 80 years.

Now, they will be shorthanded for both the 2027 FIBA World Cup and 2028 Olympics, as Murray decided not to commit to Team Canada for this upcoming cycle.

Canada Basketball has drawn a line in the sand and Jamal Murray is on the other side of it. Why the all-star guard isn’t expected to be in the mix for next summer’s FIBA World Cup or the 2028 Olympics: pic.twitter.com/R4KR3wXx71 — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) June 1, 2026

"My understanding is that [Jamal] Murray was in the mix until very late in the process," TSN's Josh Lewenberg reported. "The sticking point is that he couldn't or wouldn't commit to being available for the next three summers."

Team Canada made a change recently that forces their players to make a three-year commitment, and if they refuse to be available for all three of the World Cup Qualifiers, World Cup, and Olympics, then they cannot play in any of them. Of course, Murray refused to make this commitment, meaning he will not be representing Canada in any international competition over the next few years, unless the organization backtracks on its new stance to allow the All-Star to play.

Murray's 2024 Olympics blunder

Aug 6, 2024; Paris, France; Canada guard Jamal Murray (4) leaves the court after the loss against France in a men’s basketball quarterfinal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The last time Murray put on a Canada uniform, he let the team down. In the 2024 Paris Olympics, Murray averaged just 5.7 points, 4.7 assists, and 2.0 turnovers through three games, while shooting 33.3% from the field and 10.0% from three-point range. Despite having some legitimate NBA talent, Canada finished fifth and failed to medal.

Of course, they are hoping for a much better result at the 2028 LA Olympics, but doing so without Murray will certainly be more of a challenge. Still, they have a slew of good players who committed to this three-year window, including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, RJ Barrett, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Dillon Brooks, Andrew Nembhard, Bennedict Mathurin, Lu Dort, and more.

To sum up



NBAers in for Canada this summer: SGA, NAW, Barrett, Brooks, Dort, Nembhard bros, Mathurin, Olynyk, George, Miller



Out this summer but in for this cycle: Edey, Powell



Didn’t commit: Murray, Sharpe, Wiggins



Committed but not selected: Lawson, Banton, Houstan, Prosper — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) June 1, 2026

Even without Murray, Team Canada will have a good shot in both the World Cup and Olympics, but it is very interesting that the Nuggets star is opting not to represent his country on the biggest stage.

Granted, this will give Murray more time in the offseason to, one, rest, and two, focus on the NBA season. The Nuggets have fallen well short of expectations over the past three seasons, especially coming off a first-round playoff exit, and they need Murray to be at his best moving forward.

Typically, players who play on the international stage in the offseason are more prepared to start the regular season. Still, there is also a higher risk of getting worn out sooner, not to mention the injury risk as well.

The Nuggets might actually be happy that Murray's attention in the next three offseasons will not be on Team Canada, but it is still a unique situation for the country's second-best player to decline the opportunity to play.

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