Nikola Jokic, Murray Make Nuggets History Unseen in Nearly 20 Years

The Denver Nuggets' duo of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray got rewarded for their impressive regular season over the weekend with a pair of All-NBA selections.

For Jokic, it was his eighth-straight nod on an All-NBA roster, and his third-straight year of being one of the lucky five on the First Team. And for Murray, he was able to make the first selection of his decade-plus in the league as one of the top names to land on the Third Team.

And in the process of those All-NBA selections, both Nuggets were able to etch their names into a bit of franchise history.

Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokic Become Nuggets' 2nd All-NBA Duo Ever

With both Jokic and Murray landing on an All-NBA roster, it marks just the second time in Nuggets history that a pair of teammates were on an All-NBA team in the same season.

The only other time came back in 2009 when the Nuggets had both Carmelo Anthony and Chauncey Billups selected to All-NBA Third Team.

But this time around, things come in as a bit more impressive than the Nuggets' previous edition.

That even remains true when factoring in that the Nuggets team in 2009 made their way to a Western Conference Finals appearance, while this core was stopped abruptly in a first-round exit to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Reason being: it wasn't just a pair of entries on the last All-NBA squad. Jokic put the bar even higher.

Jokic was a near-league MVP winner, having placed second in voting for the award, and being one of two players outside of OKC Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with a unanimous selection to place on the First Team, with a perfect 100 of 100 voters giving him that nod.

A global media panel of 100 voters selected the 2025-26 Kia All-NBA Team.



The complete voting results ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/7NbX05bwr2 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 24, 2026

And that unanimous selections comes for a good reason as well. In the 65 games Jokic played this season, he put up historic numbers once again––averaging 27.2 points on 56.7% shooting from the field, paired with 12.9 rebounds and 10.7 assists.

Along with the eye-catching numbers, he paired that with being the only player in NBA history to have led the league in both rebounds and assists per game by the end of the year. A truly historic season for a historic, future first ballot Hall of Famer.

Dec 20, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) talks with guard Jamal Murray (27) during the first half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

But the impressive numbers don't stop there, considering Murray would be one to put together a career-best year with some of his best averages since entering the league in 2016.

Murray averaged 25.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 7.1 assists while shooting impressively at 48.3% from the field and 43.5% from three––all career-highs, and shows exactly why he was finally worthy of that All-NBA recognition.

For Nuggets fans, seeing both of their star talents continue to reach heights that no duo in their franchise history has done before is yet another reminder not to take them for granted. It's going to be really tough to see another two guys play at this type of level in Denver for some time.

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