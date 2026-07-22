Nuggets Take Clear Stance Amid Cameron Johnson Trade Rumors

While the Denver Nuggets have stayed cautious throughout the 2026 offseason, that was certainly not what fans expected going into it. With Peyton Watson's restricted free agency looming large, the Nuggets were expected to trade Cameron Johnson to clear up cap space in an attempt to both re-sign Watson and stay below the second apron.

However, those plans have seemingly shifted. While the Nuggets are still planning to re-sign Watson, they might simply be preparing for a huge luxury tax bill and a second apron penalty. HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reports that multiple teams have contacted the Nuggets in hopes of prying Johnson, but Denver is rejecting any trade talks for the veteran forward.

"Numerous teams have called the Denver Nuggets hoping they’d be willing to dump forward Cam Johnson, who’s owed $23.06 million in the final year of his contract, but those inquiries have been rebuffed, league sources told HoopsHype," Scotto wrote.

Feb 25, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson (23) during the first half against the Boston Celtics at Ball Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even as recently as late June and early July, Johnson was viewed as a likely trade candidate for the Nuggets. However, the Nuggets' stance has clearly changed, and they seem to be prioritizing the idea of running it back with the same core.

Is this the right decision?

If the Nuggets opt to re-sign Watson without making any consequential trades, then they are showing they are willing to sit well above the second apron in order to build a hopeful title contender. Rather than trading Johnson in what would likely be a salary dump-like move, the Nuggets are ensuring they have the best roster possible next season.

Of course, it will certainly cost the ownership a pretty penny to "run it back," but if they are willing to pay up, then fans cannot complain.

CAMERON JOHNSON FOR 3 🎯



Denver up 4 with 2:17 to play in OT! pic.twitter.com/gFX0d9ZQji — NBA (@NBA) April 4, 2026

As long as the Nuggets still address their other roster needs, like their desperate lack of guard depth, then keeping Johnson around cannot be viewed as a negative move. Granted, they could still use his $23.1 million expiring contract as an asset around February's trade deadline, but for now, it would not be bad to see him stick around in Denver.

Johnson, 30, was one of the league's best three-point shooters last season. On 4.7 attempts per game, he shot a blistering 43% to help the Nuggets become the league's most efficient three-point shooting team. If he can replicate a similar impact from deep next season, the Nuggets will be in a good spot.

Denver's effective starting lineup

Of course, by keeping Johnson, the Nuggets are likely preparing to keep the same starting lineup next season. This means that even if they re-sign Watson, he will likely have another season of coming off the bench, despite his contract expected to be in the $20-30 million per year range.

It is hard to argue against the effectiveness of Denver's starting lineup when healthy, though. The five of Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, Cameron Johnson, Aaron Gordon, and Nikola Jokic did not get enough time together as the Nuggets would've hoped, but when they were all healthy, they were extremely impactful, posting a +12.9 net rating in 360 minutes.

"I thought that if this group was healthy that this could be a 60-65 win team, but we never got a chance to fully show it."



"That's why I say everything has to be on the table, including running it back. I really do believe in the group..."



- Josh Kroenke pic.twitter.com/z7MdsVxVle — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) May 8, 2026

After the season ended, Nuggets executive Josh Kroenke hinted that he wanted to further commit to this core, as he said he believes they would've won 60-65 games if they stayed healthy. Maybe all they need next season is better injury luck, and they'll be back in the title race.

Even though not many fans would've expected the Nuggets to turn down trade offers for Johnson, we cannot be too mad about the franchise wanting to soar into the second apron to keep this group together.

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