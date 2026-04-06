8 Players Listed on Nuggets vs. Blazers Injury Report

With an overtime win over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, the Denver Nuggets extended their winning streak to eight games. Now, looking to reach nine straight wins, the Nuggets are hosting the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday.

The Nuggets and Blazers have met three times already this season, with Denver leading the series 2-1, including a dominant 54-point win in February. With the Nuggets now riding their longest winning streak of the season, they certainly have the momentum to seal the season series.

Not to mention, the Nuggets got a much-needed off day after their overtime thriller against the Spurs, and with some time to rest, Denver's injury report is trending in the right direction.

Nuggets list four players on injury report

Mar 25, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) reacts after a play in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Ball Arena. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

After having three players sidelined for their duel with the Spurs, the Nuggets have ruled out just two players for Monday's match against the Blazers. The Nuggets have ruled out Peyton Watson, who is considered "week to week," according to head coach David Adelman, as well as backup forward Spencer Jones.

Bruce Brown and Zeke Nnaji have also been listed with injury designations, but could still potentially suit up. The Nuggets' full injury report:

- Bruce Brown: PROBABLE (left ankle sprain)

- Zeke Nnaji: QUESTIONABLE (left hip sprain)

- Spencer Jones: OUT (right hamstring strain)

- Peyton Watson: OUT (right hamstring strain)

Injury Report ahead of tomorrow's game against the Trail Blazers:



PROBABLE:

Bruce Brown (Left Ankle Sprain)



QUESTIONABLE:

Zeke Nnaji (Left Hip Sprain)



OUT:

Peyton Watson (Right Hamstring Strain)

Spencer Jones (Right Hamstring Strain)#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/L6F1IDfdFe — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) April 5, 2026

Watson is now set to miss his second straight game since reaggravating his hamstring injury, and the Nuggets will continue to miss his on-court presence as he likely sits out the rest of the regular season. However, with just four games left, it makes sense to keep Watson fresh for the playoffs.

Blazers rule out four players

Jan 13, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe (17) dribbles upcourt against the Golden State Warriors in the first quarter at Chase Center. | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

The Blazers have been on a mini hot streak, winning three straight games and eight of their last ten, but one of those losses came against the Nuggets. Now, returning to Denver just two weeks later, the Blazers will likely have their hands full.

To make matters worse against Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and company, the Blazers will be without two of their top three scorers. Portland has ruled out Shaedon Sharpe and Jerami Grant for Monday's game. Their full injury report:

- Jerami Grant: OUT (right calf strain)

- Vit Krejci: OUT (left calf contusion)

- Damian Lillard: OUT (left Achilles tendon injury management)

- Shaedon Sharpe: OUT (left fibula stress reaction)

With eight total players listed on the injury report for Monday's matchup, there could be some variability in the results. This Blazers team, led by All-Star Deni Avdija, is certainly capable of giving the Nuggets some trouble, regardless of how many consecutive games they have won heading into the matchup.

The Nuggets and Blazers are set to tip off at 7:00 p.m. MT in Denver on Monday.