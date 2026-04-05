Nuggets Join Celtics in NBA's Elite Tier After 50th Win

The Denver Nuggets pulled off a huge statement win over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, and not only did it get them closer to jumping the Los Angeles Lakers for third place in the West and extend their active winning streak to eight games, but they reached the 50-win mark for the fourth consecutive season.

The Nuggets are now one of just two teams in the NBA to win 50+ games in each of the past four seasons, joining only the Boston Celtics.

Nuggets in NBA's elite tier

Jan 1, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the second half at Ball Arena. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Of course, the Nuggets cemented themselves as one of the top franchises in the NBA when they won their first championship in 2023. While they have fallen short in both playoff runs since, getting eliminated in the second round in consecutive years, their regular season success speaks for itself.

Not only have the Nuggets won 50+ games in four straight years, but they have also reached the 46-win mark in nine consecutive seasons. To no surprise, three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic has had a huge impact on that, but it is also worth noting that Denver has reached the 46-win mark in each season with Jamal Murray except for his rookie year.

Joining the company of a historically dominant franchise like the Celtics is special for the Nuggets, as this dominant stretch has proven that they are an elite franchise. Boston is still in a league of their own, though, with five consecutive seasons of 50 or more wins.

Nuggets' rollercoaster 2025-26 season

Apr 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) reacts during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Ball Arena. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

It is incredible that the Nuggets reached 50 wins this season, but it certainly did not come easy. Denver was plagued with injuries this season, but things picked back up when they turned a very rocky stretch in February and March into an eight-game winning streak into early April.

If Denver had any feel of consistency this season, they would have been much closer to the 60-win mark, but they managed with all of the injury concerns they played through. Still, inching close to a top-three seed in a grueling Western Conference while eclipsing 50 wins proves this has been a successful season for the Nuggets, despite everything they have been through.

Aaron Gordon has missed 44 games, Peyton Watson has missed 24, Nikola Jokic has missed 16, Cam Johnson has missed 26, and Christian Braun has missed 36. Things have not been easy for the Nuggets, but with just four games left in the regular season, they should have some confidence in their ability to win a championship, as long as they can stay healthy.