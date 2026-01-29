Nuggets Dealt Brutal Aaron Gordon Injury Update

It looks like the Denver Nuggets will be without Aaron Gordon for another lengthy period of time.

According to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania, Gordon will be re-evaluated in four to six weeks after re-injuring his previously strained hamstring.

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon will be re-evaluated in four to six weeks with a right hamstring strain, sources tell ESPN. Gordon re-aggravated the previous hamstring injury he sustained in late November. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 29, 2026

Gordon has missed over half of the Nuggets' season thus far, primarily due to a strained hamstring suffered in the middle of November that would sideline him for nearly 20 consecutive games.

Now, it appears that Gordon has re-injured that same hamstring less than a month from his first game back in the Nuggets' lineup, and thus adds further insult to injury for an unlucky season in Denver when it comes to the health of their best players.

Nuggets Without Aaron Gordon for 1-2 Months

The re-injury of Gordon's hamstring occurred in Denver's game this past week against the Milwaukee Bucks, where on a play in transition, the Nuggets forward would grab the back of his right leg; the same leg that held a hamstring injury that forced him to miss multiple weeks earlier in the season.

Aaron Gordon looked like he tweaked his right hamstring in the final minute of the 1st half 🙏 pic.twitter.com/5wPsTFO61r — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) January 24, 2026

That initial concern for Gordon's status forward appeared to be justified, and will now put his productive campaign on pause once again as it was for the entire month of December.

With a lengthy timeline to return of four to six weeks, it will put Gordon on track to be out for the Nuggets until after the All-Star Break, and closer to mid-March, around six weeks away from the NBA playoffs tipping off.

During the 23 games that Gordon has been healthy this season, he's averaged 17.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.5 assists while being an impact player defensively. He's also shot an efficient 50.9% from the field and 40.0% from three.

Jan 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) gestures in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Nuggets have seen an assortment of their top rotational players go down for lengthy periods of time throughout the first 40-plus games of the regular season.

Nikola Jokic is on the verge of missing over a month's worth of time while dealing with a hyperextended knee. Christian Braun still remains out with his lingering ankle injury suffered back in November, and Cameron Johnson also has no clear timetable for return after his respective knee injury.

Gordon's absence will now leave the Nuggets with just one healthy starter in Jamal Murray until further notice, who's also popped up on the injury report himself during a few games in January to hint that he's not quite at 100% either.

As a result of Gordon being sidelined, expect a bit more responsibility to fall onto the plate of standout two-way forward Spencer Jones, and of course, Peyton Watson, who's been a major bright spot in the Nuggets' rotation for as long as their injury troubles have been persisting this season.

In due time, the Nuggets will be back to full health before their playoff run in hopes of making a deep run in the West. But for now, the rotation remains a bit hobbled and will make that extended time off at the All-Star Break lying ahead next month much more valuable for this beaten-up Denver squad.

