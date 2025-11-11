Bruce Brown Admits He’s Still Adjusting After Return to Nuggets

Among the Denver Nuggets' offseason shifts and changes, one of those roster moves consisted of bringing a familiar face back into the fold–– signing Bruce Brown out of free agency, who was once a pivotal part of the team’s championship core in 2023.

Now, Brown comes back to the Mile High with expectations of being a critical piece of the puzzle once again, acting as one of their top bench pieces and leaders of the second unit, while also having that considerable championship experience to come along with his skill set.

But nine games into his time reacclimating himself with the Nuggets, Brown himself admits it’s a bit of a different landscape around the team as he left it in 2023, leading to a bit of an adjustment period he's had to navigate.

“Little different. I’m still getting adjusted to it,” Brown said of his second stint with Denver.“Obviously, when you come back to a situation where you were before, you think it’s gonna be exactly the same, but it’s not, obviously."

"But all I care about is winning. I’m trying to put another banner up. So I’m still getting adjusted to it. Sometimes you might see me come out of the game a little frustrated, just because I’m still getting used to it.”

Bruce Brown Still Adjusting With the Nuggets

Oct 29, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown (11) reacts after a play in the third quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

In his first nine games, Brown has averaged 6.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.6 assists while shooting 44.9% from the field and 40.0% from three; efficient in his 20 minutes per, but still a step back from the production he saw last time he was stationed with the Nuggets, where he averaged a career-high 11.5 points on nine shots a night.

The Nuggets roster does present some notable changes in the two years Brown's been out of the loop. Head coaching duties have been shifted to David Adelman, the starting lineup and second unit have had their key adjustments, and in turn, Brown's had to get himself acclimated to those new surroundings just a bit more than he originally expected.

Of course, the Nuggets were never expected to be perfect from day one, and neither were their new additions. Cam Johnson, Denver's new addition to the frontcourt,, has also faced his own respective slow start, shooting just 23.5% from deep on just under four attempts a game.

Yet, while a less than ideal start, Denver's near the top of the conference at 7-2, and the confidence remains high for what Johnson, Brown, and the rest of the new (or returning) guys on the Nuggets' roster can eventually bring to the table.

And for Brown, even with the ups and downs, the main goal has stayed at the top of mind: it's a championship year in Denver, and this group has all of the pieces on board to reach those heights once again.

