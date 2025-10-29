Nikola Jokic Downplays Denver Nuggets’ Championship Expectations
By adding players like Cam Johnson, Bruce Brown, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Jonas Valanciunas throughout the offseason, the Denver Nuggets have bolstered their championship-caliber roster as they look to repeat their success from the 2022-23 season.
Of course, the Nuggets will always be a title contender with three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic on the roster, but after two consecutive second-round exits, Denver has done all they can to get back to the Finals.
Jokic speaks on Denver's expectations
Still, Jokic does not want to get too high on this Nuggets team's championship chances after Serbia's shortcomings at the 2025 EuroBasket tournament. After Monday's win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, Jokic talked about Denver's championship expectations (via RTS, translated to English).
"The new players are trying to fit in, and we're trying to get used to them. We have a lot of weapons in attack and it will only get better," Jokic said. "We were contenders at the [EuroBasket], but we were eliminated early. It's mostly over. I always have the desire to win, so I approach every game the same way. Last year we didn't have a team for the title, we'll see what happens this season."
Jokic's Serbia team at EuroBasket suffered a shocking first-round exit in the elimination stage against Lauri Markkanen's Finland team, despite being the heavy title favorites, so it makes sense for the superstar center to be a little more cautious this season with the Nuggets.
Of course, Jokic is still confident that the Nuggets can win a title, but simply saying "we'll see what happens" is certainly downplaying their championship chances.
Jokic has started his 2025-26 campaign with three consecutive triple-doubles, averaging 20.0 points, 15.3 rebounds, and 11.7 assists per game to lead the Nuggets to a 2-1 record, with a lone opening night loss to the Golden State Warriors.
"Even when we lost to Golden State, I think we played well," Jokic said on Monday night.
Jokic and the Nuggets have already proven they will be able to hang with any team in the league this season, especially with their offseason additions giving them some much-needed depth.
More Denver Nuggets Content
- Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray React to Tim Hardaway Jr.'s Breakout Game
- Nikola Jokic Joins Elite Company With Triple-Double vs. Timberwolves
- Nuggets Bring Clarity on Cam Johnson’s Injury vs. Timberwolves
- 3 Promising Takeaways From Nuggets' Win vs. Timberwolves
- Nuggets Gain Huge Advantage in Injury Report vs. Timberwolves