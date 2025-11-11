Nuggets Injury Report Upgrades Two Starters Before Kings Game

After sweeping their back-to-back series over the weekend, the Denver Nuggets have strung together a four-game winning streak to improve to 7-2 on the season. Cementing themselves as one of the top teams in the league early into the 2025-26 season, the Nuggets are gearing up for another favorable matchup on Tuesday.

Coming off a four-game home stand, the Nuggets are hitting the road to California to take on the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night, and their injury report (as of Tuesday morning) shows optimism for Denver.

After missing Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon in their last game, the Nuggets are expected to get both of them back on the court against the Kings.

Nuggets full injury report

The Nuggets have listed Jamal Murray (left calf tightness) and Aaron Gordon (left hamstring injury management) as probable for Tuesday's game. The Nuggets have no other injuries to report.

𝑵𝑬𝑾𝑺: Jamal Murray (calf) and Aaron Gordon (hamstring) are both probable tomorrow at Kings pic.twitter.com/ABWHsD6YAa — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) November 11, 2025

Even with Murray and Gordon sidelined on Saturday, the Nuggets picked up a win over the Indiana Pacers, but getting them back on the floor is huge. The Kings, despite being just 3-7 through ten games, are capable of giving Denver some trouble, as they kept things interesting in a six-point loss against the Nuggets in their first meeting of the season.

However, the Kings are still banged up heading into Tuesday's game, giving the Nuggets more of an advantage.

Kings injury report also lists two starters

The Kings have still not been at full strength at all this season, with standout forward Keegan Murray yet to suit up. He is still ruled out of Tuesday's game with a left thumb UCL injury recovery. Star center Domantas Sabonis joins him on the injury report, being listed as questionable with a left ribcage contusion.

Of course, if the Kings have to play without Sabonis, the Nuggets would be at an even larger advantage than they already are. Still, the Kings have plenty of talent to try to keep up with this championship-caliber Nuggets team, especially if they get Murray and Gordon back in action as expected.

The Nuggets and Kings are set to face off in Sacramento at 9:00 p.m. MT on Tuesday.

