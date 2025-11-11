Examining Nikola Jokic's Greatness Through Nuggets' First Nine Games

There are players. There are forces of nature. And then there's Nikola Jokic. Through nine games, he has six triple-doubles—six! He’s also more than picking up where he left off last year by also averaging a triple-double for the season.

I know it’s still early, but these are the kind of stats that make the box score feel mythical. But also, not really, because it’s the Joker—and we’ve come to normalize this kind of otherworldly play from him. But believe me, this is not normal. Jokic is simply the best basketball player in the world. Period.

His dominance is infectious, too. The Nuggets currently sit third in offensive rating and second in defensive rating, a stereo blend of scorch-and-smother that feels less like breathing in hot coals and more like choking on a five-alarm fire. Jokic is that formidable and that pervasive.

Nikola Jokic over the last 4 games:



31.3 PPG

13.3 APG

11.3 RPG

2.0 SPG

0.8 BPG

69.6% FG

47.4% 3P

87.0% FT

15.3 +/-

33.1 MPG



Denver 4-0. pic.twitter.com/VAnTes9K3w — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 10, 2025

But the part that is so staggering is how he does it. Jokic plays chess at a sprint, but it looks more like an unathletic jog. Somehow, he can see angles like a geometrician, change tempos like a maestro, and turn ordinary cuts into surgical layup lines.

David Adelman gives Jokic his flowers

Asked to explain it, Head Coach David Adelman sounded less like a strategic genius and more like a fan of greatness:

“His comfort level with how he sees the floor is second to none. And, you know, we always say it… but just don’t get tired of it. Enjoy it while it’s here. As a fan. As anybody who watches basketball in general, this is something that you’re never going to see again.” That’s not hype. That’s a public service announcement, ladies and gentlemen. Don’t blow it off. Don’t get used to it. Soak it in. Enjoy every moment.

Nov 8, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

How Jokic is separated from the pack

We’ve seen greats carry teams before, but usually with starry help—LeBron with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, later with Kevin Love and Kyrie Irving, and eventually with Anthony Davis; Kobe with Shaq, then Pau Gasol; Jordan obviously with Pippen. Jokic? To date, not one teammate has been selected to an All-Star Game while playing alongside him.

The closest candidates—Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon—remain All-Star-caliber players without the selection. We’ll see if that story changes this season.

And what about the Joker’s reliability? You can put it in ink. Night after night, the storyline repeats: a wrap-around, one-handed dart to the corner, a bully-ball Sombor shuffle straight to the bank, a blind-side, behind-the-back dime to a cutter none of us saw, an ethereal alley-oop.

Opposing coaches do what they can, of course—man, switch, double, zone—but Jokic simply adjusts like a standardbred horse changes its gait. That’s why the triple-doubles keep piling up. That’s why we’re witnessing history. And that’s why Adelman’s plea hits so hard: “Enjoy it while it’s here!”

Jokic's MVP snub

Jokic has been in the top two in MVP voting for five straight years, going on six. Let’s be honest, and no disrespect to SGA, but Jokic not receiving his fourth MVP last season was one of the biggest gags in NBA history.

Jokic did something historic. He did something momentous. And the wannabe jokers—or should I say jesters—who voted didn’t want the real Joker to have yet another trophy collecting dust in a horse stable.

Not only that, but Jokic arguably should have won it over Embiid a few seasons ago as well. The only reason I try not to care that much is because Jokic doesn’t care that much. What we’re witnessing is special. There aren’t players like him anymore. We might not see another quite like him for a very long time—if ever. Nikola Jokic is without a doubt one of one.

