Peyton Watson Praises Nuggets' Duo Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray

The Denver Nuggets, through their injury troubles in the first month-plus of the season, have still managed to climb their way into putting up the best start in franchise history at 17-6– in large part due to the impressive play of both Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.

Jokic has already sparked his usual MVP chatter under 25 games into the season by averaging another nightly triple-double, while Murray is coming off a Western Conference Player of the Week stretch of putting up nearly 30 points a night en route to what could be his first All-Star appearance in a few months’ time.

It's hard to ignore the type of production the duo has put together in their early sample size, and it's certainly not going unnoticed by Nuggets wing Peyton Watson, who spoke about Jokic and Murray following Denver's latest road win over the Charlotte Hornets.

"One of the best duos in the league, and they have been since my time here," Watson said of Jokic and Murray. "It's what I'm used to seeing from those guys, but just the focus and the intensity from them is amazing."

"Jamal's been picking up full court, really, really carrying us, scoring-wise in those first halves, and making the game easy for the rest of us. And then Jok' is just doing what he always does, being that perennial superstar for us."

"It means the world that I, you know, I never take for granted playing with those guys every night. It really is a part of history and I'm a part of it."

Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray Leading Nuggets to Historic Start

Apr 19, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) during overtime against the LA Clippers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Watson has seen the offensive prowess of both Nuggets stars since arriving in 2022, but this season, he's seen it on full display as a nightly starter amid Denver's injury woes, and with Jokic and Murray having what could be the best start of both of their careers in the Mile High thus far.

And with those two leading the Nuggets’ offense, it's led to Denver ranking atop the league once again in offensive efficiency, even factoring in their lingering injuries, also leading to a historic season start.

Once Aaron Gordon (hamstring) and Christian Braun (ankle) return to the mix from their respective injuries, the Nuggets can wind up even better on both ends of the floor, but for now, Watson is the one holding the fort down on the wing, having a career year himself in the process.

But for as long as Jokic and Murray are playing at this level, the Nuggets are bound to keep scoring points and winning games, especially when they're on the road.

Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!