Nuggets vs. Magic Injury Report Rules Out Several Key Starters

The Denver Nuggets are riding a five-game winning streak heading into their matchup with the Orlando Magic on Thursday. On Monday, the Nuggets finally snapped a four-game home losing streak, and now they will look to pick up another huge win at Ball Arena.

The Magic have been mildly disappointing relative to their preseason expectations, sitting at 15-11 through 26, and injuries have certainly not done them any favors. On Thursday, though, both teams will be dealing with some key absences.

Nuggets list four key players on injury report

For Thursday's game against the Magic, the Nuggets have listed multiple starters on their injury report, most notably adding Peyton Watson and Tim Hardaway Jr., who could potentially join Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun on the bench.

Aaron Gordon - OUT (right hamstring strain)

Christian Braun - OUT (left ankle sprain)

Peyton Watson - QUESTIONABLE (right trunk contusion)

Tim Hardaway Jr. - QUESTIONABLE (illness)

The Nuggets are already shorthanded enough without Gordon and Braun, but they have managed to prevail despite being down two starters. However, if Watson and/or Hardaway Jr. have to miss Thursday's contest, Denver could be in much more trouble.

Magic's injury report vs. Nuggets

Despite the Nuggets potentially being down four key players, the Magic are in just as bad a situation heading into Thursday's game. The Magic have ruled out two key starters of their own, including star forward Franz Wagner.

Franz Wagner - OUT (left high ankle sprain)

Jalen Suggs - OUT (left hip contusion)

Mo Wagner - OUT (left knee injury recovery)

Tristan da Silva - QUESTIONABLE (right shoulder contusion)

Franz Wagner is now set to miss his third consecutive game, while Jalen Suggs will be out for the sixth time this season. The Magic are 1-1 without Wagner this season and 2-3 without Suggs, and there is no telling how different they will be while missing both standouts for Thursday's game.

The Nuggets, as long as they do not have to play without Watson and Hardaway Jr., are in a great position to take advantage of the shorthanded Magic.

The Nuggets and Magic are set to face off in Denver at 7:00 p.m. MT on Thursday.

