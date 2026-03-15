Cam Johnson Says Nuggets Have to Be Better After Loss to Lakers

The Denver Nuggets came up short yet again in a familiar crunch-time loss, this time to the LA Lakers, 125-127, thus giving the Lakers the leg up on the season series, 2-1, and sending the Nuggets back to the drawing board after another humbling loss adds to their record that was well within reach of changing the result of their overtime action.

The Nuggets certainly felt as if that win was right within their grasp as well. Denver veteran forward Cam Johnson spoke about the loss following the action on Saturday, saying there were "so many ways" that he and his group could've come away with a road victory in their pocket.

“There are just so many ways we could have won the game tonight. We were in the driver’s seat for a lot of that fourth quarter," Johnson said postgame, via Bennett Durando.

"So for us, it’s just about closing games more effectively. And come playoff time, that’s really what it is. … We just have to be better."

Cam Johnson: “There are just so many ways we could have won the game tonight. We were in the driver’s seat for a lot of that fourth quarter. So for us, it’s just about closing games more effectively. And come playoff time, that’s really what it is. … We just have to be better.” — Bennett Durando (@BennettDurando) March 15, 2026

Nuggets Showing Promise, But Can't Finish Executing

Even in nights where guys like Johnson show out for one of their better performances following the All-Star break, it wouldn't be enough for the Nuggets to finish strong for what would've made for a much-needed statement win on the road against a tough matchup in the Lakers.

Johnson finished his night with 18 points on 6-13 shooting from the field and 4-10 from three, along with four rebounds, three assists, a steal, and a block.

Believe it or not, Johnson's latest three-game streak is just the second time this season that the Nuggets' wing has had three consecutive games scoring 15 points or more, with the last time coming all the way back in November.

Johnson's 14 shots also marked just the fourth time this season that he's shot 13 shots or more in a single game, showing that he's willing to be more aggressive on the offensive end as a scorer and might be able to spark a turnaround in what's been an up-and-down first three-quarters of his first season in the Mile High.

Mar 11, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson (23), guard Christian Braun (0) and forward Aaron Gordon (32) reacts in the third quarter against the Houston Rockets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

But even when Johnson's finally seemed to turn a corner with his comfort in the Nuggets' offense, other pieces begin to fall out of place.

This time, that weight fell on Jamal Murray's shoulders, who had quite possibly his worst game of the season, scoring just five points on 1-14 shooting from the field, fouling out within 36 minutes to take him out of the crunch time equation in overtime entirely.

It goes to show that for this Nuggets group to come out on top in these games against the best teams in the league, their need to continue gelling on both ends of the floor doesn’t leave much room for error, meaning everyone around the roster has to hold up their end for a winning effort. That that just didn't come to fruition in LA.

Therefore, the main takeaway for Johnson, and likely many others in the Nuggets locker room, is that this group simply has to be better moving forward; a lot of which comes down to execution in late-game situations.

This time, Luka Doncic and the Lakers got the last laugh, but it gives the Nuggets room to grow as they embark on the final month of their regular season campaign.