Nuggets Reveal Cam Johnson Injury Update Before Lakers Game

It looks like the Denver Nuggets will be without Cameron Johnson for their upcoming matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers.

According to an update from Nuggets head coach David Adelman before tip-off, Johnson will be downgraded from questionable to out with right ankle inflammation.

It marks the second-straight game on the Nuggets' schedule that Johnson has missed following his ankle flare-up against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and will leave Denver's frontcourt even more shorthanded than it already is in a tough matchup against the Lakers.

Peyton Watson and Aaron Gordon remain out with their respective hamstring injuries. Spencer Jones is still out of the mix with a shoulder injury, and now Johnson joins them on the sidelines, which will leave Denver without virtually all of their typical wings in the rotation.

What Does Cam Johnson's Absence Mean for Nuggets?

Johnson's been in and out of the Nuggets' rotation this season due to injury ups and downs, only playing in 37 games thus far on the year. When he's been healthy and on the floor, he's averaged 11.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in just over 30 minutes a game.

While shooting consistently in his opportunities (44.5% from the field, 40.6% from three), Johnson has still taken a bit of extra time to truly establish himself within the Nuggets rotation as a fluid piece on both ends of the floor.

His ankle tweak certainly doesn't help Johnson much in trying to establish that chemistry, and with a quick turnaround against the New York Knicks in a back-to-back, it wouldn't be a surprise for the Nuggets to be without their veteran wing for a third straight game when looking ahead.

As a result, Adelman will have to make some key adjustments to his rotation against the Lakers, and any time that he'll be without his usual names in the frontcourt.

It could lead to another unorthodox rotation from Adelman similar to what was seen in the Nuggets' latest game against the Utah Jazz, where both Nikola Jokic and Jonas Valanciunas started in the frontcourt to bring some additional size on the floor, and a bit of a different look for their starting five entirely.

Especially against a team that has good size like the Lakers, the Nuggets may need to compensate for that by feeding a bit more minutes to Valanciunas, while also running a double-big combo alongside Jokic.

Julian Strawther will also be an easy candidate in the rotation to land a bit more playing time his way, who's started for the Nuggets across their past ten games on the season, is likely set for another start against the Lakers, and has performed rather well in those increased minutes.

Across Strawther's past 10 games starting, he's averaged 12.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.4 assists while shooting 48.0% from the field.

The Nuggets and Lakers are set to tip-off at 8 p.m. in Ball Arena, where Denver will be hoping to extend their win streak to two in the first leg of a challenging back-to-back slate.