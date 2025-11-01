Christian Braun Takes Responsibility After Nuggets' Loss to Blazers
The Denver Nuggets made a statement about Christian Braun's future with the franchise heading into the 2025-26 season by handing him a massive five-year contract extension worth $125 million. However, five games into the new season, Braun has not been living up to expectations for such a huge deal.
In Denver's NBA Cup loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night, Braun finished with just five points, three rebounds, one assist, and four turnovers, shooting 2-6 from the field and 0-3 from beyond the arc. After the loss, Braun did not hesitate to take some responsibility for the Nuggets' shortcomings in Portland.
Nuggets need to take pressure off Jamal Murray
"[The Trail Blazers] pick up full court, and I feel like we didn't do a good job at helping Jamal [Murray] out... I think I've got to get myself more involved. I've got to screen more, I've got to bring the ball up and help those guys out," Braun said.
Braun emphasized the importance of helping out Jamal Murray, as they need to keep him energized for the final stretch, especially throughout a long 82-game season. Braun knows that he needs to do a better job of taking some pressure away from Murray, but they certainly did not do well enough against an aggressive Portland team.
On Friday night, Murray finished with a team-high 22 points with six rebounds and three assists, but it is very pressing for a point guard when the opposing defense pressures full-court. Murray is far too important to Denver's system to have to deal with full-court pressure for an entire game, as Braun and company need to make sure they do a better job of helping him out in the backcourt.
Braun admits he needs to be better
However, Denver had a strong defensive performance, holding Portland to 109 points, which is the second-lowest mark for the Trail Blazers in their young season.
"Me personally, I got to play better, period," Braun said about their defensive effort. "I've got to be better individually. We can't really blame calls or rely on those things... I think for the most part we were good. I had some bad fouls, just down the stretch, it got away from me."
Especially after giving him a $125 million extension, the Nuggets need Braun to be better. Of course, Braun's slow start to the season will get better, and admitting that he needs to be more impactful is what the franchise needs to hear.
